Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat and Other Halloween Event Times As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".

Kasich hints he'll leave Republican Party if it isn't 'fixed' John Kasich on CNN's "State of the Union," Sunday, October 1, 2017. Screen grab via CNN. WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Ohio governor John Kasich says that if the Republican Party "can't be fixed," he may leave. Kasich told CNN's Jake Tapper he was committed to the party, but wanted it to be "straightened out." "If the party can't be fixed, Jake, then I'm not going to be able to support the party. Period. That's the end of it." Kasich said in an interview on CNN's "State of the ...

70th Anniversary Yeager Airport Airshow Wraps Up Charleston, WV (WOWK) - What is it about the Yeager Airport annual airshow that keeps all of these people coming back? "Well they are just fascinating," says Hagen Mosser, who attended the show. For others, it's a great excuse to get the family together. "The way my wife and I work, any time we get to spend together as a family is a good time," says father of three, Adam Hicks. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the airshow, and Bruce Gorr...

West Virginia gets $510,000 restitution in highway case Gov. says 4.5 cent gas tax increase will create 48 road jobs. CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The prosecution of a highway bribe kickback scheme in federal court has netted $510,000 in restitution for the state of West Virginia.

Two high school football players kicked off team for kneeling during anthem WCMH CROSBY, TX (WCMH) — Two high school football players have been kicked off their private school's team after taking a knee during the national anthem at their game Friday night. Cedric Ingram-Lewis and Larry McCullough play on Victory & Praise Christian School's football team. The pair told KTRK that they approached their coach with a plan to kneel during the Star Spangled Banner and that they were going to follow through with the protest. After the In...

O.J. Simpson out of prison after 9 years for armed robbery (Brooke Keast/Nevada Department of Corrections via ap) LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former football legend O.J. Simpson became a free man Sunday after serving nine years for a botched hotel room heist in Las Vegas. Simpson was released at 12:08 a.m. PDT from Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada, state prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast told The Associated Press. She said she did not know the driver who met Simpson upon his release and didn't know where Simpson was immediately headed in his first hours of freedom. "I don&...

Jeweler offers to replace missing wedding ring for lineman who worked after Irma TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – A Tampa jeweler stepped up to replace a wedding ring for a lineman who lost his while working after Hurricane Irma. Sean Berry and his wife tried finding the ring through social media. Berry lost the ring while stopped at the Wawa near North 30th Street in Tampa on Sunday. He took the ring off and put it in his hat to apply sunscreen, then forgot about the ring and put his hat back on. Sergio's Jewelry in Tampa offered to give Berry a new ring as...

Trump lashes out at San Juan mayor who begged for more help This undated photo provided by Hector Alejandro Santiago shows his farm in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico, destroyed by September 2017's Hurricane Maria. (Héctor Alejandro Santiago via AP) BRANCHBURG, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at the mayor of San Juan and other officials in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico, contemptuous of their claims of a laggard U.S. response to the natural disaster that has imperiled the island's future. "They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort," Trump said in a series of tweets a day after the capital city's leader appealed for help "to save us from ...

Will Oprah run against President Trump in 2020? (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File) (WKRG) — A tweet by Oprah Winfrey is sparking a ton of speculation over whether she might be considering a run for president. The media mogul on Thursday tweeted a New York Post article calling her the "best hope" for Democrats in 2020. @jpodhoretz Thanks for your VOTE of confidence!Democrats' best hope for 2020: Oprah | New York Post https://t.co/tvt82v8cMH — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 28, 2017 In the article, writer John Podhoretz spok...