West Virginia gets $510,000 restitution in highway case - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia gets $510,000 restitution in highway case

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Gov. says 4.5 cent gas tax increase will create 48 road jobs. Gov. says 4.5 cent gas tax increase will create 48 road jobs.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The prosecution of a highway bribe kickback scheme in federal court has netted $510,000 in restitution for the state of West Virginia.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says in a news release that Dennis Corp. of Columbia, South Carolina, and Mark Rudolph Whitt, who is the former president and owner of Bayliss and Ramey Inc. near Winfield, were ordered to pay a combined $500,000 in restitution to the state.

In addition, Andrew P. Nichols agreed to pay $10,000 for his role in facilitating the scheme as manager of Dennis Corp.'s West Virginia operation.

Federal prosecutors say the scheme conspired to steer $1.5 million of West Virginia highways projects to Dennis Corp. for bribes and kickbacks between 2008 and 2014. Ex-Division of Highways employee Bruce Kenney III was sentenced to 21 months in prison for wire and tax fraud.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat and Other Halloween Event Times

    Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat and Other Halloween Event Times

    Sunday, October 1 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-10-01 23:04:14 GMT

    As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times". 

    As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times". 

  • Kasich hints he’ll leave Republican Party if it isn’t ‘fixed’

    Kasich hints he’ll leave Republican Party if it isn’t ‘fixed’

    Sunday, October 1 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-10-01 22:42:27 GMT
    John Kasich on CNN's "State of the Union," Sunday, October 1, 2017. Screen grab via CNN.John Kasich on CNN's "State of the Union," Sunday, October 1, 2017. Screen grab via CNN.
    WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Ohio governor John Kasich says that if the Republican Party “can’t be fixed,” he may leave. Kasich told CNN’s Jake Tapper he was committed to the party, but wanted it to be “straightened out.” “If the party can’t be fixed, Jake, then I’m not going to be able to support the party. Period. That’s the end of it.” Kasich said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the ...
    WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Ohio governor John Kasich says that if the Republican Party “can’t be fixed,” he may leave. Kasich told CNN’s Jake Tapper he was committed to the party, but wanted it to be “straightened out.” “If the party can’t be fixed, Jake, then I’m not going to be able to support the party. Period. That’s the end of it.” Kasich said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the ...

  • 70th Anniversary Yeager Airport Airshow Wraps Up

    70th Anniversary Yeager Airport Airshow Wraps Up

    Sunday, October 1 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-10-01 22:37:31 GMT
    Charleston, WV (WOWK) - What is it about the Yeager Airport annual airshow that keeps all of these people coming back?  "Well they are just fascinating," says Hagen Mosser, who attended the show. For others, it's a great excuse to get the family together.  "The way my wife and I work, any time we get to spend together as a family is a good time," says father of three, Adam Hicks. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the airshow, and Bruce Gorr...
    Charleston, WV (WOWK) - What is it about the Yeager Airport annual airshow that keeps all of these people coming back?  "Well they are just fascinating," says Hagen Mosser, who attended the show. For others, it's a great excuse to get the family together.  "The way my wife and I work, any time we get to spend together as a family is a good time," says father of three, Adam Hicks. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the airshow, and Bruce Gorr...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 5 Injured in Putnam County Crash

    5 Injured in Putnam County Crash

    Sunday, October 1 2017 4:09 PM EDT2017-10-01 20:09:02 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) - Several people have been injured after a crash in Putnam County.  The crash was reported on Main Street in Hurricane in front of the Main Street Church of Christ at around 3:15 p.m. Dispatchers say that five people have been injured as a result of a rollover crash. It's not known what the extent of injuries are to each individual at this time. Main Street is expected to be shut down until around 4:30 p.m.  Putnam County EMS, Hurricane Fire, Hurrica...
    HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) - Several people have been injured after a crash in Putnam County.  The crash was reported on Main Street in Hurricane in front of the Main Street Church of Christ at around 3:15 p.m. Dispatchers say that five people have been injured as a result of a rollover crash. It's not known what the extent of injuries are to each individual at this time. Main Street is expected to be shut down until around 4:30 p.m.  Putnam County EMS, Hurricane Fire, Hurrica...

  • Two high school football players kicked off team for kneeling during anthem

    Two high school football players kicked off team for kneeling during anthem

    Sunday, October 1 2017 2:34 PM EDT2017-10-01 18:34:08 GMT
    WCMHWCMH
    CROSBY, TX (WCMH) — Two high school football players have been kicked off their private school’s team after taking a knee during the national anthem at their game Friday night. Cedric Ingram-Lewis and Larry McCullough play on Victory & Praise Christian School’s football team. The pair told KTRK that they approached their coach with a plan to kneel during the Star Spangled Banner and that they were going to follow through with the protest. After the In...
    CROSBY, TX (WCMH) — Two high school football players have been kicked off their private school’s team after taking a knee during the national anthem at their game Friday night. Cedric Ingram-Lewis and Larry McCullough play on Victory & Praise Christian School’s football team. The pair told KTRK that they approached their coach with a plan to kneel during the Star Spangled Banner and that they were going to follow through with the protest. After the In...

  • Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat and Other Halloween Event Times

    Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat and Other Halloween Event Times

    Sunday, October 1 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-10-01 23:04:14 GMT

    As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times". 

    As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times". 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.