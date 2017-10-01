Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

5 Injured in Putnam County Crash 5 Injured in Putnam County Crash MGN Online HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) - Several people have been injured after a crash in Putnam County. The crash was reported on Main Street in Hurricane in front of the Main Street Church of Christ at around 3:15 p.m. Dispatchers say that five people have been injured as a result of a rollover crash. It's not known what the extent of injuries are to each individual at this time. Main Street is expected to be shut down until around 4:30 p.m. Putnam County EMS, Hurricane Fire, Hurrica...

Two high school football players kicked off team for kneeling during anthem Two high school football players kicked off team for kneeling during anthem WCMH CROSBY, TX (WCMH) — Two high school football players have been kicked off their private school's team after taking a knee during the national anthem at their game Friday night. Cedric Ingram-Lewis and Larry McCullough play on Victory & Praise Christian School's football team. The pair told KTRK that they approached their coach with a plan to kneel during the Star Spangled Banner and that they were going to follow through with the protest. After the In...

Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat and Other Halloween Event Times Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat and Other Halloween Event Times As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".

Jeweler offers to replace missing wedding ring for lineman who worked after Irma Jeweler offers to replace missing wedding ring for lineman who worked after Irma TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – A Tampa jeweler stepped up to replace a wedding ring for a lineman who lost his while working after Hurricane Irma. Sean Berry and his wife tried finding the ring through social media. Berry lost the ring while stopped at the Wawa near North 30th Street in Tampa on Sunday. He took the ring off and put it in his hat to apply sunscreen, then forgot about the ring and put his hat back on. Sergio's Jewelry in Tampa offered to give Berry a new ring as...

O.J. Simpson out of prison after 9 years for armed robbery O.J. Simpson out of prison after 9 years for armed robbery (Brooke Keast/Nevada Department of Corrections via ap) LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former football legend O.J. Simpson became a free man Sunday after serving nine years for a botched hotel room heist in Las Vegas. Simpson was released at 12:08 a.m. PDT from Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada, state prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast told The Associated Press. She said she did not know the driver who met Simpson upon his release and didn't know where Simpson was immediately headed in his first hours of freedom. "I don&...