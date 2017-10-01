5 Injured in Putnam County Crash - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

5 Injured in Putnam County Crash

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) - Several people have been injured after a crash in Putnam County. 

The crash was reported on Main Street in Hurricane in front of the Main Street Church of Christ at around 3:15 p.m.

Dispatchers say that five people have been injured as a result of a rollover crash. It's not known what the extent of injuries are to each individual at this time.

Main Street is expected to be shut down until around 4:30 p.m. 

Putnam County EMS, Hurricane Fire, Hurricane Police, and Culloden Fire responded to the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

