5 Injured in Putnam County Crash

Police say the gun a 3-year-old Ohio boy used to accidentally shoot himself was found by the toddler in the console of his father’s van.
Police, firefighters and paramedics all responded to a call of a car that crashed into a building on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017.
State investigators have released details about the death of a 32-year-old miner at a Boone County, WV mine in June.
The Charleston Police Department says that they have located and recovered the vehicle of Anna Ranson, whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.
The National Hurricane Center says Maria has regained strength and become a hurricane once again as it lingers off the coast of North Carolina.
A mother says her 4-year-old son has died days after choking on a meatball at his elementary school.
Investigations are underway on two Outer Banks beaches where potential unexploded ordnance washed ashore Monday morning.
Ohio police say a truck veered off a road and plowed into a woman and the stroller she was pushing, killing her 1-year-old son and leaving the mother hospitalized in critical condition.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".
U.S. regulators have approved the first continuous blood sugar monitor for diabetics that doesn’t need backup finger prick tests.
A new scam is targeting both Netflix and iTunes users into giving up your banking information through a fake login.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The prosecution of a highway bribe kickback scheme in federal court has netted $510,000 in restitution for the state of West Virginia.
Ohio High School Coordinating Principal John Carroll says the schools has no policy in place governing what students should do during the national anthem.
