Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat and Other Halloween Event Times

As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".
WEST VIRGINIA
Cabell County: October 31st, 6-8 p.m.
Huntington: October 31st, 6-8 p.m.
Clay County
Clay: Trunk or Treat, October 31st, 6-8 p.m. at the Rite-Aid parking lot.
Fayette County
Fayetteville: October 31st, 6-8 p.m.
Jackson County
Ravenswood: October 31st, 5:45-8 p.m.
Kanawha County: October 31st, 6-8 p.m.
Charleston: October 31st, 6-8 p.m.
Charleston: Community Trunk or Treat, Bible Center Church, October 29th, 4-7 p.m.
Sunday, October 1 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-10-01 23:04:14 GMT
Sunday, October 1 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-10-01 22:42:27 GMT
