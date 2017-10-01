Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat and Other Halloween Event Tim - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat and Other Halloween Event Times

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".

WEST VIRGINIA

Cabell County: October 31st, 6-8 p.m.

  • Huntington: October 31st, 6-8 p.m.

Clay County

  • Clay: Trunk or Treat, October 31st, 6-8 p.m. at the Rite-Aid parking lot.

Fayette County

  • Fayetteville: October 31st, 6-8 p.m.

Jackson County

  • Ravenswood: October 31st, 5:45-8 p.m.

Kanawha County: October 31st, 6-8 p.m.

  • Charleston: October 31st, 6-8 p.m.
  • Charleston: Community Trunk or Treat, Bible Center Church, October 29th, 4-7 p.m.
  • Charleston: Spooktacular Halloween Party, Charleston Moose Lodge,  October 27th, 8 p.m.
  • Charleston: 12th Annual Trick or Beat with 98.7 the Beat, 1111 Virginia St E, October 30th, 6-830 p.m.
  • Montgomery: October 31st, 6-8 p.m.
  • Saint Albans: Barks Boos and Meows, 8th Avenue, October 31st, 6 p.m.

Logan County

  • Logan: City of Logan Trunk or Treat is October 28th from 6-10 p.m.

Nicholas County

  • Mount Nebo: Halloween at High Noon at The Tractor Bar, October 28th, 12-3 p.m.
  • Summersville: Soggy Bottom Haunted Hayride, Josh's Drive, October 27th-28th, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Putnam County

  • Hurricane: October 31st, 6-8 p.m., Trick or Treat on Main Street

Wayne County: October 31st, 5-7 p.m.

  • Ceredo: October 31st, 5-7 p.m.
  • Fort Gay: October 28th, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Kenova: October 31st, 5-7 p.m.
  • Kenova: Indoor Trick or Treat at Buffalo Elementary, October 30th, 5-7 p.m.
  • Wayne: October 31st, 6-8 p.m.

Wood County

  • Parkersburg: Trunk or Treat at Sunrise Baptist Church, October 28th,  6-9 p.m.
  • Vienna: October 31st, 6-730 p.m.
  • Vienna: Dog Trick or Treat at Jackson Dog Parks, October 28th, 12-2 p.m.

OHIO

Athens County

  • Glouster: Glouster FD hands out candy throughout town, October 31st, 6-7 p.m.

Jackson County: October 31st, 6-730 p.m.

  • Wellston: October 31st, 6-730 p.m.

KENTUCKY

Boyd County: October 28th, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Lawrence County

  • Louisa: October 28th, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat and Other Halloween Event Times

    Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat and Other Halloween Event Times

    Sunday, October 1 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-10-01 23:04:14 GMT

    As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times". 

    As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times". 

  • Kasich hints he’ll leave Republican Party if it isn’t ‘fixed’

    Kasich hints he’ll leave Republican Party if it isn’t ‘fixed’

    Sunday, October 1 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-10-01 22:42:27 GMT
    John Kasich on CNN's "State of the Union," Sunday, October 1, 2017. Screen grab via CNN.John Kasich on CNN's "State of the Union," Sunday, October 1, 2017. Screen grab via CNN.
    WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Ohio governor John Kasich says that if the Republican Party “can’t be fixed,” he may leave. Kasich told CNN’s Jake Tapper he was committed to the party, but wanted it to be “straightened out.” “If the party can’t be fixed, Jake, then I’m not going to be able to support the party. Period. That’s the end of it.” Kasich said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the ...
    WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Ohio governor John Kasich says that if the Republican Party “can’t be fixed,” he may leave. Kasich told CNN’s Jake Tapper he was committed to the party, but wanted it to be “straightened out.” “If the party can’t be fixed, Jake, then I’m not going to be able to support the party. Period. That’s the end of it.” Kasich said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the ...

  • 70th Anniversary Yeager Airport Airshow Wraps Up

    70th Anniversary Yeager Airport Airshow Wraps Up

    Sunday, October 1 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-10-01 22:37:31 GMT
    Charleston, WV (WOWK) - What is it about the Yeager Airport annual airshow that keeps all of these people coming back?  "Well they are just fascinating," says Hagen Mosser, who attended the show. For others, it's a great excuse to get the family together.  "The way my wife and I work, any time we get to spend together as a family is a good time," says father of three, Adam Hicks. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the airshow, and Bruce Gorr...
    Charleston, WV (WOWK) - What is it about the Yeager Airport annual airshow that keeps all of these people coming back?  "Well they are just fascinating," says Hagen Mosser, who attended the show. For others, it's a great excuse to get the family together.  "The way my wife and I work, any time we get to spend together as a family is a good time," says father of three, Adam Hicks. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the airshow, and Bruce Gorr...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 5 Injured in Putnam County Crash

    5 Injured in Putnam County Crash

    Sunday, October 1 2017 4:09 PM EDT2017-10-01 20:09:02 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) - Several people have been injured after a crash in Putnam County.  The crash was reported on Main Street in Hurricane in front of the Main Street Church of Christ at around 3:15 p.m. Dispatchers say that five people have been injured as a result of a rollover crash. It's not known what the extent of injuries are to each individual at this time. Main Street is expected to be shut down until around 4:30 p.m.  Putnam County EMS, Hurricane Fire, Hurrica...
    HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) - Several people have been injured after a crash in Putnam County.  The crash was reported on Main Street in Hurricane in front of the Main Street Church of Christ at around 3:15 p.m. Dispatchers say that five people have been injured as a result of a rollover crash. It's not known what the extent of injuries are to each individual at this time. Main Street is expected to be shut down until around 4:30 p.m.  Putnam County EMS, Hurricane Fire, Hurrica...

  • Two high school football players kicked off team for kneeling during anthem

    Two high school football players kicked off team for kneeling during anthem

    Sunday, October 1 2017 2:34 PM EDT2017-10-01 18:34:08 GMT
    WCMHWCMH
    CROSBY, TX (WCMH) — Two high school football players have been kicked off their private school’s team after taking a knee during the national anthem at their game Friday night. Cedric Ingram-Lewis and Larry McCullough play on Victory & Praise Christian School’s football team. The pair told KTRK that they approached their coach with a plan to kneel during the Star Spangled Banner and that they were going to follow through with the protest. After the In...
    CROSBY, TX (WCMH) — Two high school football players have been kicked off their private school’s team after taking a knee during the national anthem at their game Friday night. Cedric Ingram-Lewis and Larry McCullough play on Victory & Praise Christian School’s football team. The pair told KTRK that they approached their coach with a plan to kneel during the Star Spangled Banner and that they were going to follow through with the protest. After the In...

  • Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat and Other Halloween Event Times

    Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat and Other Halloween Event Times

    Sunday, October 1 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-10-01 23:04:14 GMT

    As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times". 

    As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times". 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.