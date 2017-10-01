70th Anniversary Yeager Airport Airshow Wraps Up

Charleston, WV (WOWK) - What is it about the Yeager Airport annual airshow that keeps all of these people coming back?

"Well they are just fascinating," says Hagen Mosser, who attended the show.

For others, it's a great excuse to get the family together.

"The way my wife and I work, any time we get to spend together as a family is a good time," says father of three, Adam Hicks.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the airshow, and Bruce Gorrell uses a WWII era C-64 as a chance to educate the public and honor war veterans.

"These are people that gave all they had and put their life on the line to make sure that we have the freedoms that we have. That's what we celebrate. We celebrate those people who did that for us so that we would be around these days."

With the plane's long history comes a long list of bills as well.

Keeping up with a plane like a 1944 Curtiss-Wright C-46 Commando is not a cheap task. The plane just got a $42,000 paint job, and to fill her up with gas, $6,000. Bringing a plane to an air show like this helps with those costs.

To the kids, it's not the money that makes the planes cool - an airplane's size is enough to grab their interest..

Whether you are young or old, or In the air or on the ground It was a great day to celebrate aviation.

"And that's what we are all about," says Gorrell

