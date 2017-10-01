Restaurant offers free hot dog in exchange for burning NFL gear - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Restaurant offers free hot dog in exchange for burning NFL gear

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Brooksville restaurant owner is adding fuel to the fire on the national anthem kneeling debate. Literally.

John Lee owns Coney Island Drive Inn on Jefferson Street, just east of downtown, and this Sunday, he is offering a free hot dog for any donated NFL jersey or other merchandise.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. he’s hosting a “celebration of patriotism” event and at the end of the gathering, the donated merchandise will be torched.

Lee says he got the idea from his neighbor, who knows a number of people upset at the NFL players kneeling during the anthem.

“He said, ‘I got friends who are really ticked off about that. They’re going to burn up their jerseys,’” said Lee, who offered his friend a suggestion. “I said, ‘well, I got two old burn barrels out back, bring them over here and we’ll burn them up.’ That’s really how it started.”

“I’m a veteran. I respect the flag and I respect the national anthem,” Lee added. “That’s just who I am. So, if they’re mad and want to burn their stuff, they can do it here. Don’t bother me,” said Lee. “I’ll even give him a free hot dog.”

So it began. Information on the celebration was posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page and in no time, more than 100 people RSVPed. A local radio station is also collecting merchandise for Sunday’s “jersey-cue.”

Lee says it’s not a gathering to foster hatred, rather education. There will be a band on site and a woman will sing the national anthem. A local group of Marines will also be present to speak with those in attendance.

“They do a speech, a really moving speech about why we’re supposed to stand for the national anthem, why you should stand for the national anthem, why you do salute the flag,” said Lee.

The restaurant is on private property, so anyone wanting to protest the gathering or make a point by kneeling during the anthem there will be politely asked to leave.

Cole Imhusen was at Coney Island eating with his son on Friday night. He thinks the gathering is a good idea, knowing this debate is far from over.

“Burning anything in the NFL right now is a terrific idea,” said Imhusen. “I mean, it’s a great way to show how, how I would feel, but how everyone else here feels too.”

For more information on the event, you can check out Coney Island’s Facebook page.

