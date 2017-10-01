Local Band Has Thousands of Dollar's Worth of Gear Stolen While - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Local Band Has Thousands of Dollar's Worth of Gear Stolen While Playing at Local Concert

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Photo Courtesy of Fletcher's Grove, showing the door handle disturbed on their van.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A local music band had an unfortunate encounter with a criminal while staying in Huntington for a local concert.

Fletcher's Grove, a band known for their fierce rhythmic foundation, dual guitar solos, and their Appalachian tinged mix of genres from Morgantown, WV was in Huntington for the 2nd Annual Funktafest Saturday.

The group stayed at the Fairfield Inn in Huntington while in town this weekend. While out playing at Funktafest, the group had thousands of dollars in gear stolen out of their van in the hotel's parking lot in front of the lobby. 

The band says that most irreplaceable items were not in the van, and a few members had their gear in their cars.

They say the hotel was quite kind to them, and donated rooms to Funktafest, but is frustrated at the lack of surveillance, and that they only want to generate some additional focus on ensuring that this doesn't happen to someone else.

If you'd like to help us recoup some of our loss, they say purchasing a record would help.

The group says that "more important, send some good vibes to Huntington and whoever committed this crime."

