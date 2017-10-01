Get your flu shots, US urges amid concerns about bad season

As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".
As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The prosecution of a highway bribe kickback scheme in federal court has netted $510,000 in restitution for the state of West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The prosecution of a highway bribe kickback scheme in federal court has netted $510,000 in restitution for the state of West Virginia.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".
As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".
U.S. regulators have approved the first continuous blood sugar monitor for diabetics that doesn’t need backup finger prick tests.
U.S. regulators have approved the first continuous blood sugar monitor for diabetics that doesn’t need backup finger prick tests.
A new scam is targeting both Netflix and iTunes users into giving up your banking information through a fake login.
A new scam is targeting both Netflix and iTunes users into giving up your banking information through a fake login.
Police say the gun a 3-year-old Ohio boy used to accidentally shoot himself was found by the toddler in the console of his father’s van.
Police say the gun a 3-year-old Ohio boy used to accidentally shoot himself was found by the toddler in the console of his father’s van.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The prosecution of a highway bribe kickback scheme in federal court has netted $510,000 in restitution for the state of West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The prosecution of a highway bribe kickback scheme in federal court has netted $510,000 in restitution for the state of West Virginia.