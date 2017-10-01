Pedestrian Killed in Kanawha County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Pedestrian Killed in Kanawha County

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed after being struck by a vehicle in Kanawha County.

The incident was reported at just before 11:30 p.m. on Corridor G near Champion Drive.

Dispatchers say the pedestrian was killed as a result of the collision. 

Corridor G southbound is closed at Champion Drive while crews work the scene.

South Charleston Fire, South Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

