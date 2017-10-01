Victim identified in fatal Corridor G accident

UPDATE: 10/2/2017 12:15 P.M.

SOUTH CHARLESTON (WOWK) - The South Charleston Police Department has released the identity of the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle near Corridor G last night.

According to a release, Herbert Lee Canterbury, 46, of Madison, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they received a report that Canterbury was walking along U.S. 119 near Champion Drive when he stepped into the path of a moving vehicle.

The accident remains under investigation, but the driver has not been charged in relation to the accident.

The South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Fire Department and Kanawha County E.M.S. responded to the scene.

UPDATE: 10/2/2017 4:20 A.M.

Corridor G southbound has reopened after a pedestrian is hit and killed. The accident happened near Champion Drive.

ORIGINAL:

One person has been killed after being struck by a vehicle in Kanawha County.

The incident was reported at just before 11:30 p.m. on Corridor G near Champion Drive.

Dispatchers say the pedestrian was killed as a result of the collision.

Corridor G southbound is closed at Champion Drive while crews work the scene.

South Charleston Fire, South Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.