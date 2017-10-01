Victim identified in fatal Corridor G accident

The South Charleston Police Department has released the identity of the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle near Corridor G last night.
The FBI says the shooter who killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others at a Las Vegas concert had no connection to an international terrorist group.
- Las Vegas police say more than 400 people were hospitalized in a mass shooting at a country music concert..
Police say two unresponsive toddlers were pulled from a river and taken to a hospital after wandering away from a family gathering at an Ohio park.
Police say the gun a 3-year-old Ohio boy used to accidentally shoot himself was found by the toddler in the console of his father’s van.
Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.
Police, firefighters and paramedics all responded to a call of a car that crashed into a building on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017.
State investigators have released details about the death of a 32-year-old miner at a Boone County, WV mine in June.
The Charleston Police Department says that they have located and recovered the vehicle of Anna Ranson, whose body was found in the Kanawha River last week.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The South Charleston Police Department has released the identity of the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle near Corridor G last night.
As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".
Stay with 13 News for updates to this story.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The prosecution of a highway bribe kickback scheme in federal court has netted $510,000 in restitution for the state of West Virginia.
Police say two unresponsive toddlers were pulled from a river and taken to a hospital after wandering away from a family gathering at an Ohio park.
- Las Vegas police say more than 400 people were hospitalized in a mass shooting at a country music concert..
