Huntington Police responding to shooting

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Pedestrian Killed in Kanawha County Pedestrian Killed in Kanawha County KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed after being struck by a vehicle in Kanawha County. The incident was reported at just before 11:30 p.m. on Corridor G near Champion Drive. Dispatchers say the pedestrian was killed as a result of the collision. Corridor G southbound is closed at Champion Drive while crews work the scene. South Charleston Fire, South Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We will provide more information on this s... KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed after being struck by a vehicle in Kanawha County. The incident was reported at just before 11:30 p.m. on Corridor G near Champion Drive. Dispatchers say the pedestrian was killed as a result of the collision. Corridor G southbound is closed at Champion Drive while crews work the scene. South Charleston Fire, South Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We will provide more information on this s...

Local Band Has Thousands of Dollar's Worth of Gear Stolen While Playing at Local Concert Local Band Has Thousands of Dollar's Worth of Gear Stolen While Playing at Local Concert Photo Courtesy of Fletcher's Grove, showing the door handle disturbed on their van. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A local music band had an unfortunate encounter with a criminal while staying in Huntington for a local concert. Fletcher's Grove, a band known for their fierce rhythmic foundation, dual guitar solos, and their Appalachian tinged mix of genres from Morgantown, WV was in Huntington for the 2nd Annual Funktafest Saturday. The group stayed at the Fairfield Inn in Huntington while in town this weekend. While out playing at Funktafest, the group had thousands... HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A local music band had an unfortunate encounter with a criminal while staying in Huntington for a local concert. Fletcher's Grove, a band known for their fierce rhythmic foundation, dual guitar solos, and their Appalachian tinged mix of genres from Morgantown, WV was in Huntington for the 2nd Annual Funktafest Saturday. The group stayed at the Fairfield Inn in Huntington while in town this weekend. While out playing at Funktafest, the group had thousands...

Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat and Other Halloween Event Times Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat and Other Halloween Event Times As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times". As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".

5 Injured in Putnam County Crash 5 Injured in Putnam County Crash MGN Online HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) - Several people have been injured after a crash in Putnam County. The crash was reported on Main Street in Hurricane in front of the Main Street Church of Christ at around 3:15 p.m. Dispatchers say that five people have been injured as a result of a rollover crash. It's not known what the extent of injuries are to each individual at this time. Main Street is expected to be shut down until around 4:30 p.m. Putnam County EMS, Hurricane Fire, Hurrica... HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) - Several people have been injured after a crash in Putnam County. The crash was reported on Main Street in Hurricane in front of the Main Street Church of Christ at around 3:15 p.m. Dispatchers say that five people have been injured as a result of a rollover crash. It's not known what the extent of injuries are to each individual at this time. Main Street is expected to be shut down until around 4:30 p.m. Putnam County EMS, Hurricane Fire, Hurrica...

Restaurant offers free hot dog in exchange for burning NFL gear Restaurant offers free hot dog in exchange for burning NFL gear WFLA BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Brooksville restaurant owner is adding fuel to the fire on the national anthem kneeling debate. Literally. John Lee owns Coney Island Drive Inn on Jefferson Street, just east of downtown, and this Sunday, he is offering a free hot dog for any donated NFL jersey or other merchandise. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. he’s hosting a “celebration of patriotism” event and at the end of the gathering, the donated merchandise will be torched. Lee ... BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Brooksville restaurant owner is adding fuel to the fire on the national anthem kneeling debate. Literally. John Lee owns Coney Island Drive Inn on Jefferson Street, just east of downtown, and this Sunday, he is offering a free hot dog for any donated NFL jersey or other merchandise. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. he’s hosting a “celebration of patriotism” event and at the end of the gathering, the donated merchandise will be torched. Lee ...

Two high school football players kicked off team for kneeling during anthem Two high school football players kicked off team for kneeling during anthem WCMH CROSBY, TX (WCMH) — Two high school football players have been kicked off their private school’s team after taking a knee during the national anthem at their game Friday night. Cedric Ingram-Lewis and Larry McCullough play on Victory & Praise Christian School’s football team. The pair told KTRK that they approached their coach with a plan to kneel during the Star Spangled Banner and that they were going to follow through with the protest. After the In... CROSBY, TX (WCMH) — Two high school football players have been kicked off their private school’s team after taking a knee during the national anthem at their game Friday night. Cedric Ingram-Lewis and Larry McCullough play on Victory & Praise Christian School’s football team. The pair told KTRK that they approached their coach with a plan to kneel during the Star Spangled Banner and that they were going to follow through with the protest. After the In...

West Virginia gets $510,000 restitution in highway case West Virginia gets $510,000 restitution in highway case Gov. says 4.5 cent gas tax increase will create 48 road jobs. CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The prosecution of a highway bribe kickback scheme in federal court has netted $510,000 in restitution for the state of West Virginia. CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The prosecution of a highway bribe kickback scheme in federal court has netted $510,000 in restitution for the state of West Virginia.