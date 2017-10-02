2 toddlers found in river after wandering off at Ohio park - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

2 toddlers found in river after wandering off at Ohio park

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Police say two unresponsive toddlers were pulled from a southwestern Ohio river and taken to a hospital after wandering away from a family gathering at a park.
    
Authorities didn't immediately provide an update on the boys' conditions after they were pulled from the Great Miami River and hospitalized Sunday night in Dayton. Park police indicated that one of the children was responsive and crying by the time he was put into an ambulance.
    
Recordings of 911 calls indicated that people at the scene attempted to revive the boys using CPR after passing bicyclists spotted them in the water.

