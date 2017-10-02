Police: Shooter found dead with as many as 10 firearms

Police say two unresponsive toddlers were pulled from a river and taken to a hospital after wandering away from a family gathering at an Ohio park.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One person has been killed after being struck by a vehicle in Kanawha County. The incident was reported at just before 11:30 p.m. on Corridor G near Champion Drive. Dispatchers say the pedestrian was killed as a result of the collision. Corridor G southbound is closed at Champion Drive while crews work the scene. South Charleston Fire, South Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We will provide more information on this s...

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) - Several people have been injured after a crash in Putnam County. The crash was reported on Main Street in Hurricane in front of the Main Street Church of Christ at around 3:15 p.m. Dispatchers say that five people have been injured as a result of a rollover crash. It's not known what the extent of injuries are to each individual at this time. Main Street is expected to be shut down until around 4:30 p.m. Putnam County EMS, Hurricane Fire, Hurrica...