FBI: Vegas shooter had no ties to terror group

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on the shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):
    
8:50 a.m.
    
The FBI says the shooter who killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others at a Las Vegas concert had no connection to an international terrorist group.
    
The announcement from Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse at a news conference Monday comes after the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack without providing evidence.
    
The extremist group claimed that the shooter was "a soldier" who had converted to Islam months ago. It has made exaggerated or false claims in the past.
    
Authorities have yet to identify a motive for the shooting but say they believe 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock acted alone. He killed himself after the shooting.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the mass shooting in Las Vegas, saying that the perpetrator was “a soldier” who had converted to Islam months ago, without providing any evidence to support the claim.

The group released two statements on its Aamaq news agency on Monday, hours after the shooting at a country music concert that killed at least 50 people and wounded at least 400.

It did not name the suspected shooter, identified by Las Vegas police as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, but said he had “executed the operation in response to calls to target countries of the coalition” batting the extremist group in Iraq and Syria.

IS often claims attacks by individuals inspired by its message but with no known links to the group.

