Celebrities and musicians share condolences after Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (WCMH) — Celebrities and musicians began tweeting out their condolences shortly after the news of the mass shooting in Las Vegas was announced.

Can for today we put aside ethnicities,political- social differences just be Americans united in respect for those slaughtered in Las Vegas — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) October 2, 2017

Love and prayers to my family and friends in Las Vegas on this terrible morning — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 2, 2017

I can't believe what's happened. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this horrible tragedy in our second home Las Vegas. — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) October 2, 2017

My heart is with the victims, friends and families that have experienced devastating tragedy in Las Vegas. — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) October 2, 2017

God bless those killed or hurt in Las Vegas. I cannot bear it. It's just too upsetting. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) October 2, 2017

Such sad news out of Las Vegas. What is wrong with people? — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 2, 2017

Sending so many prayers to the victims that were affected by this tragedy in Las Vegas. My heart goes out to you all. #PrayingforVegas — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) October 2, 2017

Woke up to the most devastating news about Las Vegas. I’m praying for everyone in Las Vegas! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 2, 2017

I can't believe what just happened in Las Vegas! What is our world coming to?! ?? My prayers go out to the victims & their families. ?? — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 2, 2017

A dreadful shooting incident took place tonight in Vegas. All of us with the P&T show are healthy and unharmed. — Teller (@MrTeller) October 2, 2017

This world is sick ?? — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone at Route 91. That crowd was one of the best I've played for all year. This news is devastating. My camp is home & safe. — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Hearts out to Vegas. Route 91 concert, stage I played two nights ago. Musicians, fans, workers, you are all in our prayers right now.. — Lee Brice (@leebrice) October 2, 2017

My God I can't even believe what I'm watching at Route 91 — Jackie Lee (@JackieLeeMusic) October 2, 2017

Active shooter at @Route91Harvest in Vegas. We're safe. Love you guys. — Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 2, 2017

Prayers to everyone at @Route91Harvest in Las Vegas. We are ok, had literally just left for the airport. ???? What is wrong with this world!! — Dylan Scott (@DylanScottCntry) October 2, 2017

Woke up to such horrible news. We are praying for the victims and their families. May the Lord bring some comfort to them. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone at #HarvestFestival. There are no words right now that suffice. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) October 2, 2017

Words can't begin explain my sadness. My family and I are praying for the victims of this tragedy. Truly heartbroken. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) October 2, 2017

