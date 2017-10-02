Pregnant Ohio woman suspected of overdosing in police cruiser

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a woman who is eight months pregnant overdosed while she was being taken to the Trumbull County Jail.

On Sunday morning, police stopped a vehicle in the area of West Market Street and State Route 5 and found that the 31-year-old passenger had warrants for her arrest.

The Cortland woman was placed in the back of the police cruiser at which time she asked for her purse.

An officer reported finding what appeared to be rocks of crack cocaine in the purse.

The suspect denied that the drugs were hers, saying that the driver must have placed them there.

Police said on the way to the jail, the woman kept falling asleep in the car. When asked if she was overdosing, she said she was simply tired from working all night as a prostitute, according to police.

Police said the woman later admitted to using about $30 worth of heroin and said she had been using drugs throughout her pregnancy.

Police reported finding some white powder in the police cruiser where she had been sitting, leading them to believe she may have used drugs during the traffic investigation.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment where police said she admitted that her baby was due on Tuesday.

Charges against the woman haven’t been filed yet.