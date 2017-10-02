Pregnant Ohio woman suspected of overdosing in police cruiser - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Pregnant Ohio woman suspected of overdosing in police cruiser

Posted: Updated:

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a woman who is eight months pregnant overdosed while she was being taken to the Trumbull County Jail.

On Sunday morning, police stopped a vehicle in the area of West Market Street and State Route 5 and found that the 31-year-old passenger had warrants for her arrest.

The Cortland woman was placed in the back of the police cruiser at which time she asked for her purse.

An officer reported finding what appeared to be rocks of crack cocaine in the purse.

The suspect denied that the drugs were hers, saying that the driver must have placed them there.

Police said on the way to the jail, the woman kept falling asleep in the car. When asked if she was overdosing, she said she was simply tired from working all night as a prostitute, according to police.

Police said the woman later admitted to using about $30 worth of heroin and said she had been using drugs throughout her pregnancy.

Police reported finding some white powder in the police cruiser where she had been sitting, leading them to believe she may have used drugs during the traffic investigation.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment where police said she admitted that her baby was due on Tuesday.

Charges against the woman haven’t been filed yet.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Las Vegas gunman was retired and had no criminal record

    Las Vegas gunman was retired and had no criminal record

    Monday, October 2 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-10-02 21:24:28 GMT
    Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.
    Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.

  • Pregnant Ohio woman suspected of overdosing in police cruiser

    Pregnant Ohio woman suspected of overdosing in police cruiser

    Monday, October 2 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-10-02 19:26:45 GMT

    Police said a woman who is eight months pregnant overdosed while she was being taken to a jail in Ohio.

    Police said a woman who is eight months pregnant overdosed while she was being taken to a jail in Ohio.

  • FBI: Vegas shooter had no ties to terror group

    FBI: Vegas shooter had no ties to terror group

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:53 AM EDT2017-10-02 15:53:57 GMT

    The FBI says the shooter who killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others at a Las Vegas concert had no connection to an international terrorist group.

    The FBI says the shooter who killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others at a Las Vegas concert had no connection to an international terrorist group.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Local Band Has Thousands of Dollar's Worth of Gear Stolen While Playing at Local Concert

    Local Band Has Thousands of Dollar's Worth of Gear Stolen While Playing at Local Concert

    Sunday, October 1 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-10-02 00:45:13 GMT
    Photo Courtesy of Fletcher's Grove, showing the door handle disturbed on their van.Photo Courtesy of Fletcher's Grove, showing the door handle disturbed on their van.
    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A local music band had an unfortunate encounter with a criminal while staying in Huntington for a local concert. Fletcher's Grove, a band known for their fierce rhythmic foundation, dual guitar solos, and their Appalachian tinged mix of genres from Morgantown, WV was in Huntington for the 2nd Annual Funktafest Saturday. The group stayed at the Fairfield Inn in Huntington while in town this weekend. While out playing at Funktafest, the group had thousands...
    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A local music band had an unfortunate encounter with a criminal while staying in Huntington for a local concert. Fletcher's Grove, a band known for their fierce rhythmic foundation, dual guitar solos, and their Appalachian tinged mix of genres from Morgantown, WV was in Huntington for the 2nd Annual Funktafest Saturday. The group stayed at the Fairfield Inn in Huntington while in town this weekend. While out playing at Funktafest, the group had thousands...

  • Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat and Other Halloween Event Times

    Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat and Other Halloween Event Times

    Sunday, October 1 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-10-02 01:08:02 GMT

    As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times". 

    As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times". 

  • FBI: Vegas shooter had no ties to terror group

    FBI: Vegas shooter had no ties to terror group

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:53 AM EDT2017-10-02 15:53:57 GMT

    The FBI says the shooter who killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others at a Las Vegas concert had no connection to an international terrorist group.

    The FBI says the shooter who killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others at a Las Vegas concert had no connection to an international terrorist group.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.