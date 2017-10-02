Tom Petty, down-to-earth rock superstar, dies at 66 - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Tom Petty, down-to-earth rock superstar, dies at 66

Posted: Updated:

By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer

Tom Petty, an old-fashioned rock superstar and everyman who drew upon the Byrds, the Beatles and other bands he worshipped as a boy and produced new classics such as "Free Fallin,' "Refugee" and "American Girl," has died. He was 66.

Petty died Monday night at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles a day after he suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California, spokeswoman Carla Sacks said.

Petty and his longtime band the Heartbreakers had recently completed a 40th anniversary tour, one he hinted would be their last.

"I'm thinking it may be the last trip around the country," Petty told Rolling Stone last year. "We're all on the backside of our 60s. I have a granddaughter now I'd like to see as much as I can. I don't want to spend my life on the road. This tour will take me away for four months. With a little kid, that's a lot of time."

Usually backed by the Heartbreakers, Petty broke through in the 1970s and went on to sell more than 80 million records. The Gainesville, Florida, native with the shaggy blond hair and gaunt features was loved for his melodic hard rock, nasally vocals and down-to-earth style. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which inducted Petty and the Heartbreakers in 2002, praised them as "durable, resourceful, hard-working, likeable and unpretentious."

"I'm shocked and saddened by the news of Tom's passing, he's such a huge part of our musical history, there'll never be another like him." Eric Clapton wrote in a statement.

Petty's albums included "Damn the Torpedoes," ''Hard Promises" and "Full Moon Fever," although his first No. 1 did not come until 2014 and "Hypnotic Eye." As a songwriter, he focused often on daily struggles and the will to overcome them, most memorably on "Refugee," ''Even the Losers" and "I Won't Back Down."

"It's sort of the classic theme of a lot of the work I've done," he told The Associated Press in 1989. "I think faith is very important just to get through life. I think it's really important that you believe in yourself, first of all. It's a very hard to thing to come by. But when you get it, it's invaluable."

Petty didn't just sing about not backing down, he lived it. In 1979, he was enraged when his record label was sold and his contract transferred. Stating that he would not be "bought and sold like a piece of meat," he self-financed what became "Damn the Torpedoes" and declared bankruptcy rather than allowing his label, MCA, to release it. He eventually reached a new deal with MCA, for better terms. In the early 1980s, he was again at war with MCA, this time over the label's plans to charge extra money, a dollar higher than the standard $8.98, for his album "Hard Promises." He again prevailed.

Petty was both a musician and obsessive fan, one who met his childhood heroes and lived out the fantasies of countless young rock lovers. He befriended Byrds leader Roger McGuinn and became close to George Harrison, who performed on "I Won't Back Down" and joined Petty, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne in the impromptu super group the Traveling Wilburys. Petty inducted Harrison into the Rock Hall in 2004; two years earlier Dylan's son Jakob inducted Petty. In the 1980s, Petty and the Heartbreakers supported Bob Dylan on a nationwide tour.

He would speak of being consumed by rock music since childhood, to the point where his father, whom Petty would later say beat him savagely, thought he was "mental." Awed by the chiming guitars of the Byrds, the melodic genius of the Beatles and the snarling lyrics of Dylan, he was amazed to find that other kids were feeling the same way.

"You'd go and see some other kid whose hair was long, this was around '65, and go, 'Wow, there's one like me,'" he told The Associated Press in 1989. "You'd go over and talk and he'd say, 'I've got a drum set.' 'You do? Great!' That was my whole life."

By his early 20s, Petty had formed the group Mudcrutch with fellow Gainesville natives and future Heartbreakers (guitarist) Mike Campbell and (keyboardist) Benmont Tench. They soon broke up, but reunited in Los Angeles as the Heartbreakers, joined by bassist Ron Blair and drummer Stan Lynch. Their eponymous debut album came out in 1976 and they soon built a wide following, fitting easily into the New Wave sounds of the time.

The world changed more than Petty did over the past few decades. In 2014, around the time he received an ASCAP Founders Award, he told The Associated Press that he thought of himself as "kind of a music historian."

"I'm always interested in the older music, and I'm still always discovering things that I didn't know about," he said. "To be honest, I really probably spend more time listening to the old stuff than I do the new stuff."

___

Associated Press Writer Andrew Dalton and AP Entertainment Writer Sandy Cohen contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • West Virginia hunting seasons for small game to start

    West Virginia hunting seasons for small game to start

    West Virginia wildlife authorities are reminding hunters that the seasons for ruffed grouse and raccoons begin Oct. 14.

    West Virginia wildlife authorities are reminding hunters that the seasons for ruffed grouse and raccoons begin Oct. 14.

  • Tom Petty, down-to-earth rock superstar, dies at 66

    Tom Petty, down-to-earth rock superstar, dies at 66

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 8:57 AM EDT2017-10-03 12:57:39 GMT

    A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and its spokespeople did not provide info CBS News used to report the rocker had died.

    A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and its spokespeople did not provide info CBS News used to report the rocker had died.

  • Acts of heroism saved countless lives at Las Vegas shooting

    Acts of heroism saved countless lives at Las Vegas shooting

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:19 AM EDT2017-10-03 08:19:46 GMT
    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rob Ledbetter’s battlefield instincts kicked in quickly as bullets rained overhead. The 42-year-old U.S. Army veteran who served as a sniper in Iraq immediately began tending to the wounded, one of several heroes to emerge from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Amid the massacre in Las Vegas, which left 59 people dead and more than 500 injured, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives. ...
    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rob Ledbetter’s battlefield instincts kicked in quickly as bullets rained overhead. The 42-year-old U.S. Army veteran who served as a sniper in Iraq immediately began tending to the wounded, one of several heroes to emerge from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Amid the massacre in Las Vegas, which left 59 people dead and more than 500 injured, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives. ...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Troopers Investigating Incident at Scott High School

    Troopers Investigating Incident at Scott High School

    Monday, October 2 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-10-03 00:35:32 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - An investigation is ongoing at Scott High School in Boone County. West Virginia State Police is investigating an incident at Scott High School. Troopers say they are working with Boone County school officials in the matter, and that additional information cannot be released at this time. Community members indicate that the incident may involve a sexual assault involving boys at the school. The Boone County Superintendent nor the principal of Scott High Sc...
    BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - An investigation is ongoing at Scott High School in Boone County. West Virginia State Police is investigating an incident at Scott High School. Troopers say they are working with Boone County school officials in the matter, and that additional information cannot be released at this time. Community members indicate that the incident may involve a sexual assault involving boys at the school. The Boone County Superintendent nor the principal of Scott High Sc...

  • West Virginia woman among those dead in Las Vegas mass shooting

    West Virginia woman among those dead in Las Vegas mass shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-10-02 20:35:20 GMT

    While the world watches the tragedy that took place in Las Vegas, members of the local community are among those mourning the loss of a West Virginia woman. 

    While the world watches the tragedy that took place in Las Vegas, members of the local community are among those mourning the loss of a West Virginia woman. 

  • Body Found Considered Suspicious by Troopers

    Body Found Considered Suspicious by Troopers

    Monday, October 2 2017 5:46 PM EDT2017-10-02 21:46:22 GMT
    BIG UGLY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State Troopers are investigating a body found in southern West Virginia. Troopers say that the body was found Sunday evening in the Big Ugly area, near the Boone/Lincoln County border. Troopers are considering the body found suspicious in nature. Little additional details are available at this time. West Virginia State Police is investigating this case. We will provide more information on this as soon as we receive it.
    BIG UGLY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State Troopers are investigating a body found in southern West Virginia. Troopers say that the body was found Sunday evening in the Big Ugly area, near the Boone/Lincoln County border. Troopers are considering the body found suspicious in nature. Little additional details are available at this time. West Virginia State Police is investigating this case. We will provide more information on this as soon as we receive it.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.