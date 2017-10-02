Tom Petty, legendary rocker, is dead at 66 - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Tom Petty, legendary rocker, is dead at 66

Posted: Updated:

SANTA MONICA, CA (CBS News) – Tom Petty, the rocker best known as the frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, is dead at 66, CBS News has confirmed.

The legendary musician suffered a full cardiac arrest and was found unconscious and not breathing in his Malibu home Sunday night. He was taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and put on life support, reports TMZ.

Petty rose to fame in the 1970s with his band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. The group put out several hits, including "American Girl," "Free Fallin'," "Breakdown," "Listen to Her Heart" and more. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

Though Petty and his band debuted their first self-titled record in 1976, they continued to perform over the past four decades. Petty played his last show last Monday, performing three sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl to conclude their 40th anniversary tour. The band wrote on their website that the tour included 53 shows in 24 states.

In December, Petty told Rolling Stone that he thought this would be the group's last tour together. He said, "It's very likely we'll keep playing, but will we take on 50 shows in one tour? I don't think so. I'd be lying if I didn't say I was thinking this might be the last big one. We're all on the backside of our sixties. I have a granddaughter now I'd like to see as much as I can. I don't want to spend my life on the road. This tour will take me away for four months. With a little kid, that's a lot of time."

Petty also took part in the 1980s supergroup the Traveling Wilburys with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Equifax: 2.5 million more Americans may be affected by hack

    Equifax: 2.5 million more Americans may be affected by hack

    Monday, October 2 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-10-02 21:23:26 GMT
    PixabayPixabay
    NEW YORK (AP) — Credit report company Equifax said Monday that 2.5 million more Americans may have been affected by the massive security breach of its systems, bringing the total to 145.5 million people. Equifax said the company it hired to investigate the breach, Mandiant, has concluded its investigation and plans to release the results “promptly.” The company also said it would update its own notification for people who want to check if they were among those affec...
    NEW YORK (AP) — Credit report company Equifax said Monday that 2.5 million more Americans may have been affected by the massive security breach of its systems, bringing the total to 145.5 million people. Equifax said the company it hired to investigate the breach, Mandiant, has concluded its investigation and plans to release the results “promptly.” The company also said it would update its own notification for people who want to check if they were among those affec...

  • Tom Petty, legendary rocker, is dead at 66

    Tom Petty, legendary rocker, is dead at 66

    Monday, October 2 2017 4:04 PM EDT2017-10-02 20:04:37 GMT

    Tom Petty, the rocker best known as the frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, is dead at 66, CBS News has confirmed.

    Tom Petty, the rocker best known as the frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, is dead at 66, CBS News has confirmed.

  • Get your flu shots, US urges amid concerns about bad season

    Get your flu shots, US urges amid concerns about bad season

    Sunday, October 1 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-10-02 01:57:52 GMT
    By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer WASHINGTON (AP) - It's flu shot time, and health officials are bracing for a potentially miserable fall and winter. The clues: The Southern Hemisphere, especially Australia, was hit hard over the past few months with a flu strain that's notorious for causing severe illness, especially in seniors. And in the U.S., small clusters of that so-called H3N2 flu already are popping up. "We don't know what's going to happen but there's a chance we...
    By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer WASHINGTON (AP) - It's flu shot time, and health officials are bracing for a potentially miserable fall and winter. The clues: The Southern Hemisphere, especially Australia, was hit hard over the past few months with a flu strain that's notorious for causing severe illness, especially in seniors. And in the U.S., small clusters of that so-called H3N2 flu already are popping up. "We don't know what's going to happen but there's a chance we...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Local Band Has Thousands of Dollar's Worth of Gear Stolen While Playing at Local Concert

    Local Band Has Thousands of Dollar's Worth of Gear Stolen While Playing at Local Concert

    Sunday, October 1 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-10-02 00:45:13 GMT
    Photo Courtesy of Fletcher's Grove, showing the door handle disturbed on their van.Photo Courtesy of Fletcher's Grove, showing the door handle disturbed on their van.
    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A local music band had an unfortunate encounter with a criminal while staying in Huntington for a local concert. Fletcher's Grove, a band known for their fierce rhythmic foundation, dual guitar solos, and their Appalachian tinged mix of genres from Morgantown, WV was in Huntington for the 2nd Annual Funktafest Saturday. The group stayed at the Fairfield Inn in Huntington while in town this weekend. While out playing at Funktafest, the group had thousands...
    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A local music band had an unfortunate encounter with a criminal while staying in Huntington for a local concert. Fletcher's Grove, a band known for their fierce rhythmic foundation, dual guitar solos, and their Appalachian tinged mix of genres from Morgantown, WV was in Huntington for the 2nd Annual Funktafest Saturday. The group stayed at the Fairfield Inn in Huntington while in town this weekend. While out playing at Funktafest, the group had thousands...

  • Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat and Other Halloween Event Times

    Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat and Other Halloween Event Times

    Sunday, October 1 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-10-02 01:08:02 GMT

    As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times". 

    As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times". 

  • FBI: Vegas shooter had no ties to terror group

    FBI: Vegas shooter had no ties to terror group

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:53 AM EDT2017-10-02 15:53:57 GMT

    The FBI says the shooter who killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others at a Las Vegas concert had no connection to an international terrorist group.

    The FBI says the shooter who killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others at a Las Vegas concert had no connection to an international terrorist group.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.