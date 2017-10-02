West Virginia woman among those dead in Las Vegas mass shooting

The FBI says the shooter who killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others at a Las Vegas concert had no connection to an international terrorist group.

The FBI says the shooter who killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others at a Las Vegas concert had no connection to an international terrorist group.

LAS VEGAS (WCMH/AP) — Police in Las Vegas have released a phone number for people to call to check on loved ones who may have been affected by the shooting. Las Vegas police are asking people to call 1-866-535-5654 in order to check on loved ones who were in the area when the shooting happened. Facebook has also activated their safety check for people to let friends and family know they are safe. At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 other victims were taken t...