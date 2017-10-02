West Virginia woman among those dead in Las Vegas mass shooting - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia woman among those dead in Las Vegas mass shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, WV (WDVM) - While the world watches the tragedy taking place in Las Vegas, members of the local community are among those mourning the loss of a Berkeley County woman.  

Denise Burditus is reportedly one of those who died during the incident on Sunday night at the Highway 91 concert. 

Tony and Denise Burditus were on vacation in Las Vegas and attended the music festival.

The couple had been married for 32 years, a love that started when the two were high school sweethearts at Hedgesville High School.

Family and friends have taken to Facebook to express their thoughts.  

Family members said her memory will live on, and they ask the community to recall her in prayer.  

The couple has two children and four grandchildren.  

Burditus was 50-years old. 

