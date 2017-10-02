More News More>>

Equifax: 2.5 million more Americans may be affected by hack Equifax: 2.5 million more Americans may be affected by hack Pixabay NEW YORK (AP) — Credit report company Equifax said Monday that 2.5 million more Americans may have been affected by the massive security breach of its systems, bringing the total to 145.5 million people. Equifax said the company it hired to investigate the breach, Mandiant, has concluded its investigation and plans to release the results "promptly." The company also said it would update its own notification for people who want to check if they were among those affec...

Get your flu shots, US urges amid concerns about bad season Get your flu shots, US urges amid concerns about bad season By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer WASHINGTON (AP) - It's flu shot time, and health officials are bracing for a potentially miserable fall and winter. The clues: The Southern Hemisphere, especially Australia, was hit hard over the past few months with a flu strain that's notorious for causing severe illness, especially in seniors. And in the U.S., small clusters of that so-called H3N2 flu already are popping up. "We don't know what's going to happen but there's a chance we...

Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat and Other Halloween Event Times Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat and Other Halloween Event Times As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".

Restaurant offers free hot dog in exchange for burning NFL gear Restaurant offers free hot dog in exchange for burning NFL gear WFLA BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Brooksville restaurant owner is adding fuel to the fire on the national anthem kneeling debate. Literally. John Lee owns Coney Island Drive Inn on Jefferson Street, just east of downtown, and this Sunday, he is offering a free hot dog for any donated NFL jersey or other merchandise. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. he's hosting a "celebration of patriotism" event and at the end of the gathering, the donated merchandise will be torched. Lee ...

Kasich hints he'll leave Republican Party if it isn't 'fixed' Kasich hints he'll leave Republican Party if it isn't 'fixed' John Kasich on CNN's "State of the Union," Sunday, October 1, 2017. Screen grab via CNN. WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Ohio governor John Kasich says that if the Republican Party "can't be fixed," he may leave. Kasich told CNN's Jake Tapper he was committed to the party, but wanted it to be "straightened out." "If the party can't be fixed, Jake, then I'm not going to be able to support the party. Period. That's the end of it." Kasich said in an interview on CNN's "State of the ...

70th Anniversary Yeager Airport Airshow Wraps Up 70th Anniversary Yeager Airport Airshow Wraps Up Charleston, WV (WOWK) - What is it about the Yeager Airport annual airshow that keeps all of these people coming back? "Well they are just fascinating," says Hagen Mosser, who attended the show. For others, it's a great excuse to get the family together. "The way my wife and I work, any time we get to spend together as a family is a good time," says father of three, Adam Hicks. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the airshow, and Bruce Gorr...

West Virginia gets $510,000 restitution in highway case West Virginia gets $510,000 restitution in highway case Gov. says 4.5 cent gas tax increase will create 48 road jobs. CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The prosecution of a highway bribe kickback scheme in federal court has netted $510,000 in restitution for the state of West Virginia.

Two high school football players kicked off team for kneeling during anthem Two high school football players kicked off team for kneeling during anthem WCMH CROSBY, TX (WCMH) — Two high school football players have been kicked off their private school's team after taking a knee during the national anthem at their game Friday night. Cedric Ingram-Lewis and Larry McCullough play on Victory & Praise Christian School's football team. The pair told KTRK that they approached their coach with a plan to kneel during the Star Spangled Banner and that they were going to follow through with the protest. After the In...