Equifax: 2.5 million more Americans may be affected by hack - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Equifax: 2.5 million more Americans may be affected by hack

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Pixabay Pixabay

NEW YORK (AP) — Credit report company Equifax said Monday that 2.5 million more Americans may have been affected by the massive security breach of its systems, bringing the total to 145.5 million people.

Equifax said the company it hired to investigate the breach, Mandiant, has concluded its investigation and plans to release the results “promptly.” The company also said it would update its own notification for people who want to check if they were among those affected by Oct. 8.

The information stolen included names, Social Security numbers, birth dates and addresses, the kind of information that could put people at risk for identity theft.

While Equifax previously said up to 100,000 Canadian citizens may have been affected, it said Monday that the completed review did not bear that out and it determined that the information of about 8,000 Canadian consumers was involved.

The update comes as Equifax’s former CEO, Richard Smith, who announced his retirement last month, will testify in front of Congress starting Tuesday. He’s expected to face bipartisan anger from politicians who have expressed outrage that a company tasked with securing vast amounts of personal data was unable to keep their security software up to date.

In prepared testimony, he apologized and said human error and technology failures allowed the data breach.

Equifax also faces several state and federal inquiries and class-action lawsuits.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Equifax: 2.5 million more Americans may be affected by hack

    Equifax: 2.5 million more Americans may be affected by hack

    Monday, October 2 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-10-02 21:23:26 GMT
    PixabayPixabay
    NEW YORK (AP) — Credit report company Equifax said Monday that 2.5 million more Americans may have been affected by the massive security breach of its systems, bringing the total to 145.5 million people. Equifax said the company it hired to investigate the breach, Mandiant, has concluded its investigation and plans to release the results “promptly.” The company also said it would update its own notification for people who want to check if they were among those affec...
    NEW YORK (AP) — Credit report company Equifax said Monday that 2.5 million more Americans may have been affected by the massive security breach of its systems, bringing the total to 145.5 million people. Equifax said the company it hired to investigate the breach, Mandiant, has concluded its investigation and plans to release the results “promptly.” The company also said it would update its own notification for people who want to check if they were among those affec...

  • Tom Petty, legendary rocker, is dead at 66

    Tom Petty, legendary rocker, is dead at 66

    Monday, October 2 2017 4:04 PM EDT2017-10-02 20:04:37 GMT

    Tom Petty, the rocker best known as the frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, is dead at 66, CBS News has confirmed.

    Tom Petty, the rocker best known as the frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, is dead at 66, CBS News has confirmed.

  • Get your flu shots, US urges amid concerns about bad season

    Get your flu shots, US urges amid concerns about bad season

    Sunday, October 1 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-10-02 01:57:52 GMT
    By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer WASHINGTON (AP) - It's flu shot time, and health officials are bracing for a potentially miserable fall and winter. The clues: The Southern Hemisphere, especially Australia, was hit hard over the past few months with a flu strain that's notorious for causing severe illness, especially in seniors. And in the U.S., small clusters of that so-called H3N2 flu already are popping up. "We don't know what's going to happen but there's a chance we...
    By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer WASHINGTON (AP) - It's flu shot time, and health officials are bracing for a potentially miserable fall and winter. The clues: The Southern Hemisphere, especially Australia, was hit hard over the past few months with a flu strain that's notorious for causing severe illness, especially in seniors. And in the U.S., small clusters of that so-called H3N2 flu already are popping up. "We don't know what's going to happen but there's a chance we...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Local Band Has Thousands of Dollar's Worth of Gear Stolen While Playing at Local Concert

    Local Band Has Thousands of Dollar's Worth of Gear Stolen While Playing at Local Concert

    Sunday, October 1 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-10-02 00:45:13 GMT
    Photo Courtesy of Fletcher's Grove, showing the door handle disturbed on their van.Photo Courtesy of Fletcher's Grove, showing the door handle disturbed on their van.
    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A local music band had an unfortunate encounter with a criminal while staying in Huntington for a local concert. Fletcher's Grove, a band known for their fierce rhythmic foundation, dual guitar solos, and their Appalachian tinged mix of genres from Morgantown, WV was in Huntington for the 2nd Annual Funktafest Saturday. The group stayed at the Fairfield Inn in Huntington while in town this weekend. While out playing at Funktafest, the group had thousands...
    HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A local music band had an unfortunate encounter with a criminal while staying in Huntington for a local concert. Fletcher's Grove, a band known for their fierce rhythmic foundation, dual guitar solos, and their Appalachian tinged mix of genres from Morgantown, WV was in Huntington for the 2nd Annual Funktafest Saturday. The group stayed at the Fairfield Inn in Huntington while in town this weekend. While out playing at Funktafest, the group had thousands...

  • Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat and Other Halloween Event Times

    Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat and Other Halloween Event Times

    Sunday, October 1 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-10-02 01:08:02 GMT

    As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times". 

    As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times". 

  • FBI: Vegas shooter had no ties to terror group

    FBI: Vegas shooter had no ties to terror group

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:53 AM EDT2017-10-02 15:53:57 GMT

    The FBI says the shooter who killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others at a Las Vegas concert had no connection to an international terrorist group.

    The FBI says the shooter who killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others at a Las Vegas concert had no connection to an international terrorist group.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.