Two Arrested After Assaulting and Robbing Man of Cash and Belongings

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
KENOVA, WV (WOWK) - The Kenova Police Department arrested two people for robbery early Monday.

According to a press release, officers say that a man was invited into a home in Kenova, where he was later assaulted and robbed of his cash and belongings.

Officers say he was an older male from the country of Laos.

The victim was found walking along US Route 60 at approximately 2:00 a.m. Monday. 

According to police, the man had numerous facial injuries. The name of the victim has not been released.

Kaylee Cupp and Christopher Owens, both 21 and both of Kenova, were apprehended at approximately 5:00 a.m.

Both suspects had in their possession large amounts of cash and some of the victim's belongings at the time of they were located.

Both subjects have been arraigned in Wayne County Magistrate Court and are now incarcerated at the Western Regional Jail. Their bond is set at $125,000 each.

