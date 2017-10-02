Final Push for Early Voting on West Virginia Road Bonds

There was a steady stream of people going to the Kanawha County Clerks' office Monday. They were there to cast their ballots on the state's Road Bond Referendum. Early voting will end at close of business Wednesday, so there are only two more chances.

"Two days of early voting and they need to come in. It just takes a second to get through. It doesn't take very long to vote this ballot," said Vera McCormick, Kanawha County Clerk.

If you miss early voting, balloting will take place all day at your local precinct on Saturday. If approved, the state will generate 1-point-6 billion dollars in bonds to fix and build roads, highways and bridges in West Virginia.

"Well the obvious benefits are going to be jobs, and improving the infrastructure; the roads," said Jack Cipoletti, a West Virginia voter.

"I do believe all the roads out here in West Virginia, do need fixed," said Myesha Simley, a West Virginia voter.

"Clearly the roads in our state need repair. And I think to move forward as a state, you have to have good infrastructure," said Dave Ramsey, a West Virginia voter.

A couple of voters told us there were opposed, but declined to be interviewed on camera. Even one man who voted yes, did so reluctantly.

"My concern is 10 to 15 years from now, the gasoline tax that they have now, is it going to be the same, or will they have to raise it?" said Chris Taylor, a West Virginia Voter.

The Governor insists, that won't happen.

"Early voting continues through the close of business Wednesday, with clerk's taking two days for Saturday's in-person voting at your local precinct," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.