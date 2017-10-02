Body Found Considered Suspicious by Troopers - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Body Found Considered Suspicious by Troopers

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
BIG UGLY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State Troopers are investigating a body found in southern West Virginia.

Troopers say that the body was found Sunday evening in the Big Ugly area, near the Boone/Lincoln County border.

Troopers are considering the body found suspicious in nature.

Little additional details are available at this time.

West Virginia State Police is investigating this case.

We will provide more information on this as soon as we receive it.

