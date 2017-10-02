Body Found Considered Suspicious by Troopers

While the world watches the tragedy that took place in Las Vegas, members of the local community are among those mourning the loss of a West Virginia woman.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A local music band had an unfortunate encounter with a criminal while staying in Huntington for a local concert. Fletcher's Grove, a band known for their fierce rhythmic foundation, dual guitar solos, and their Appalachian tinged mix of genres from Morgantown, WV was in Huntington for the 2nd Annual Funktafest Saturday. The group stayed at the Fairfield Inn in Huntington while in town this weekend. While out playing at Funktafest, the group had thousands...

As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".

The FBI says the shooter who killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others at a Las Vegas concert had no connection to an international terrorist group.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and its spokespeople did not provide info CBS News used to report the rocker had died.

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) - Several people have been injured after a crash in Putnam County. The crash was reported on Main Street in Hurricane in front of the Main Street Church of Christ at around 3:15 p.m. Dispatchers say that five people have been injured as a result of a rollover crash. It's not known what the extent of injuries are to each individual at this time. Main Street is expected to be shut down until around 4:30 p.m. Putnam County EMS, Hurricane Fire, Hurrica...