Murder Investigation Underway in Boone County

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
UPDATE: 10/3/2017 11:47 a.m.

BIG UGLY, WV (WOWK) - Troopers with the WVSP Madison Detachment tell 13 News that they are investigating the body found in Big Ugly last Sunday as a homicide.

According to troopers, the body of Charles Lester Sr. was found October 1st, 2017. 

The West Virginia State Police is handling the investigation. 

If you have any information regarding the incident, you're asked to contact the WVSP Madison Detachment at (304) 369-7800.

ORIGINAL:

West Virginia State Troopers are investigating a body found in southern West Virginia.

Troopers say that the body was found Sunday evening in the Big Ugly area, near the Boone/Lincoln County border.

Troopers are considering the body found suspicious in nature.

Little additional details are available at this time.

West Virginia State Police is investigating this case.

We will provide more information on this as soon as we receive it.

