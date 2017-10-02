Murder Investigation Underway in Boone County

UPDATE: 10/3/2017 11:47 a.m.

BIG UGLY, WV (WOWK) - Troopers with the WVSP Madison Detachment tell 13 News that they are investigating the body found in Big Ugly last Sunday as a homicide.

According to troopers, the body of Charles Lester Sr. was found October 1st, 2017.

The West Virginia State Police is handling the investigation.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you're asked to contact the WVSP Madison Detachment at (304) 369-7800.

ORIGINAL:

