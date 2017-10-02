Brother: Las Vegas gunman was wealthy real-estate investor Brother: Las Vegas gunman was wealthy real-estate investor Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived. Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.

Troopers Investigating Incident at Scott High School BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - An investigation is ongoing at Scott High School in Boone County. West Virginia State Police is investigating an incident at Scott High School. Troopers say they are working with Boone County school officials in the matter, and that additional information cannot be released at this time. Community members indicate that the incident may involve a sexual assault involving boys at the school. The Boone County Superintendent nor the principal of Scott High Sc...

Two Arrested After Assaulting and Robbing Man of Cash and Belongings KENOVA, WV (WOWK) - The Kenova Police Department arrested two people for robbery early Monday. According to a press release, officers say that a man was invited into a home in Kenova, where he was later assaulted and robbed of his cash and belongings. Officers say he was an older male from the country of Laos. The victim was found walking along US Route 60 at approximately 2:00 a.m. Monday. According to police, the man had numerous facial injuries. The name of...

FBI: Vegas shooter had no ties to terror group The FBI says the shooter who killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others at a Las Vegas concert had no connection to an international terrorist group.

Local Band Has Thousands of Dollar's Worth of Gear Stolen While Playing at Local Concert HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A local music band had an unfortunate encounter with a criminal while staying in Huntington for a local concert. Fletcher's Grove, a band known for their fierce rhythmic foundation, dual guitar solos, and their Appalachian tinged mix of genres from Morgantown, WV was in Huntington for the 2nd Annual Funktafest Saturday. The group stayed at the Fairfield Inn in Huntington while in town this weekend. While out playing at Funktafest, the group had thousands...

Meth, Cocaine, Cash Seized in Mason Drug Bust Saturday morning Mason Police Department was tipped off about possible drug activity at a residence on Adamsville Road, just outside the Town of Mason. During subsequent investigations, officers discovered and seized methamphetamine, cocaine and suboxone along with about 2 1/2 pounds of marijuana. Officers believe the drugs are worth about $7,000 today.