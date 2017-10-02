Troopers Investigating Incident at Scott High School - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Troopers Investigating Incident at Scott High School

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - An investigation is ongoing at Scott High School in Boone County.

West Virginia State Police is investigating an incident at Scott High School.

Troopers say they are working with Boone County school officials in the matter, and that additional information cannot be released at this time.

Community members indicate that the incident may involve a sexual assault involving boys at the school.

The Boone County Superintendent nor the principal of Scott High School has commented on the case at this time.

The West Virginia State Police is investigating this incident. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

