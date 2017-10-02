Water Main Break Interrupts Service to Cross Lanes - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Water Main Break Interrupts Service to Cross Lanes

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) - Several businesses in the Cross Lanes area are experiencing a disruption in water service due to a water main break.

According to West Virginia American Water, crews are repairing a water main break in that area that drained a nearby water storage tank.

WV American Water estimated that the water will be fully restored by 3 a.m. Tuesday.

This restoration in particular affects the Nitro Marketplace area of Cross Lanes.

