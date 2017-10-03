Ex-West Virginia postal worker admits stealing prescriptions - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ex-West Virginia postal worker admits stealing prescriptions

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A former postal worker in West Virginia has admitted stealing packages containing prescription drugs.

Federal prosecutors say 31-year-old Brittany Harrison of Cross Lanes pleaded guilty Monday to theft of mail by a postal employee.

Prosecutors say Harrison worked in the Charleston main post office as a mail processing clerk and learned to identify packages that contained oxycodone and hydrocodone pills.

In April 2016 she stole oxycodone pills from a package to be delivered from the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Huntington to a Charleston resident. She also admitted stealing prescription pain pills from at least six other packages.

Harrison faces up to five years in federal prison. Sentencing has been set for Jan. 4 in federal court in Charleston.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Crime/CourtsCrime/CourtsMore>>

  • Vegas gunman had device turning weapon into automatic

    Vegas gunman had device turning weapon into automatic

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 10:54 AM EDT2017-10-03 14:54:58 GMT

    The gunman who unleashed hundreds of rounds of gunfire on a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas had two “bump-stocks” that could have converted semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic ones, officials said.

    The gunman who unleashed hundreds of rounds of gunfire on a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas had two “bump-stocks” that could have converted semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic ones, officials said.

  • Ex-West Virginia postal worker admits stealing prescriptions

    Ex-West Virginia postal worker admits stealing prescriptions

    A former postal worker from Cross Lanes has admitted stealing packages containing prescription drugs.

    A former postal worker from Cross Lanes has admitted stealing packages containing prescription drugs.

  • Brother: Las Vegas gunman was wealthy real-estate investor

    Brother: Las Vegas gunman was wealthy real-estate investor

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:05 AM EDT2017-10-03 08:05:28 GMT
    Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.
    Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Troopers Investigating Incident at Scott High School

    Troopers Investigating Incident at Scott High School

    Monday, October 2 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-10-03 00:35:32 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - An investigation is ongoing at Scott High School in Boone County. West Virginia State Police is investigating an incident at Scott High School. Troopers say they are working with Boone County school officials in the matter, and that additional information cannot be released at this time. Community members indicate that the incident may involve a sexual assault involving boys at the school. The Boone County Superintendent nor the principal of Scott High Sc...
    BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - An investigation is ongoing at Scott High School in Boone County. West Virginia State Police is investigating an incident at Scott High School. Troopers say they are working with Boone County school officials in the matter, and that additional information cannot be released at this time. Community members indicate that the incident may involve a sexual assault involving boys at the school. The Boone County Superintendent nor the principal of Scott High Sc...

  • West Virginia woman among those dead in Las Vegas mass shooting

    West Virginia woman among those dead in Las Vegas mass shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-10-02 20:35:20 GMT

    While the world watches the tragedy that took place in Las Vegas, members of the local community are among those mourning the loss of a West Virginia woman. 

    While the world watches the tragedy that took place in Las Vegas, members of the local community are among those mourning the loss of a West Virginia woman. 

  • Body Found Considered Suspicious by Troopers

    Body Found Considered Suspicious by Troopers

    Monday, October 2 2017 5:46 PM EDT2017-10-02 21:46:22 GMT
    BIG UGLY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State Troopers are investigating a body found in southern West Virginia. Troopers say that the body was found Sunday evening in the Big Ugly area, near the Boone/Lincoln County border. Troopers are considering the body found suspicious in nature. Little additional details are available at this time. West Virginia State Police is investigating this case. We will provide more information on this as soon as we receive it.
    BIG UGLY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State Troopers are investigating a body found in southern West Virginia. Troopers say that the body was found Sunday evening in the Big Ugly area, near the Boone/Lincoln County border. Troopers are considering the body found suspicious in nature. Little additional details are available at this time. West Virginia State Police is investigating this case. We will provide more information on this as soon as we receive it.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.