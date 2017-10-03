Fiat Chrysler recalls 710k SUVs; braking could be limited

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Troopers Investigating Incident at Scott High School Troopers Investigating Incident at Scott High School MGN Online BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - An investigation is ongoing at Scott High School in Boone County. West Virginia State Police is investigating an incident at Scott High School. Troopers say they are working with Boone County school officials in the matter, and that additional information cannot be released at this time. Community members indicate that the incident may involve a sexual assault involving boys at the school. The Boone County Superintendent nor the principal of Scott High Sc... BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - An investigation is ongoing at Scott High School in Boone County. West Virginia State Police is investigating an incident at Scott High School. Troopers say they are working with Boone County school officials in the matter, and that additional information cannot be released at this time. Community members indicate that the incident may involve a sexual assault involving boys at the school. The Boone County Superintendent nor the principal of Scott High Sc...

Body Found Considered Suspicious by Troopers Body Found Considered Suspicious by Troopers BIG UGLY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State Troopers are investigating a body found in southern West Virginia. Troopers say that the body was found Sunday evening in the Big Ugly area, near the Boone/Lincoln County border. Troopers are considering the body found suspicious in nature. Little additional details are available at this time. West Virginia State Police is investigating this case. We will provide more information on this as soon as we receive it. BIG UGLY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State Troopers are investigating a body found in southern West Virginia. Troopers say that the body was found Sunday evening in the Big Ugly area, near the Boone/Lincoln County border. Troopers are considering the body found suspicious in nature. Little additional details are available at this time. West Virginia State Police is investigating this case. We will provide more information on this as soon as we receive it.

Tom Petty, down-to-earth rock superstar, dies at 66 Tom Petty, down-to-earth rock superstar, dies at 66 A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and its spokespeople did not provide info CBS News used to report the rocker had died. A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and its spokespeople did not provide info CBS News used to report the rocker had died.

Las Vegas gunman's father was on FBI's Most Wanted list Las Vegas gunman's father was on FBI's Most Wanted list Photo courtesy of CNN (CNN)- The father of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was previously on the FBI's Most Wanted list, law enforcement officials confirmed to CNN on Monday. Benjamin Hoskins Paddock appeared on the agency's infamous registry from June 10, 1969 through May 5, 1977 and was described in an FBI poster as being "diagnosed as psychopathic" and as an individual reported to have "suicidal tendencies" who "has carried firearms in commission of bank robberies." The... (CNN)- The father of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was previously on the FBI's Most Wanted list, law enforcement officials confirmed to CNN on Monday. Benjamin Hoskins Paddock appeared on the agency's infamous registry from June 10, 1969 through May 5, 1977 and was described in an FBI poster as being "diagnosed as psychopathic" and as an individual reported to have "suicidal tendencies" who "has carried firearms in commission of bank robberies." The...

Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat and Other Halloween Event Times Tri-State Area 2017 Trick or Treat and Other Halloween Event Times As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times". As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".