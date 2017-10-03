West Virginia hunting seasons for small game to start - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia hunting seasons for small game to start

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia wildlife authorities are reminding hunters that the seasons for ruffed grouse and raccoons begin Oct. 14.

Hunting for cottontail rabbits, snowshoe hare, bobwhite quail, bobcat and red and gray foxes follow, opening Nov. 4.

Night hunting for red and gray foxes will begin Jan. 1.

According to the Division of Natural Resources, trapping seasons begin Nov. 4 for red and gray foxes, raccoon, mink, muskrat, coyote, skunk, opossum, weasel, bobcat, fisher, beaver and otter.

Information including bag limits and other regulations is available online at http://www.wvdnr.gov .

