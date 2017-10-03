Vegas gunman had device turning weapon into automatic

The gunman who unleashed hundreds of rounds of gunfire on a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas had two “bump-stocks” that could have converted semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic ones, officials said.
A former postal worker from Cross Lanes has admitted stealing packages containing prescription drugs.
Police said a woman who is eight months pregnant overdosed while she was being taken to a jail in Ohio.
The FBI says the shooter who killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others at a Las Vegas concert had no connection to an international terrorist group.
Saturday morning Mason Police Department was tipped off about possible drug activity at a residence on Adamsville Road, just outside the Town of Mason. During subsequent investigations, officers discovered and seized methamphetamine, cocaine and suboxone along with about 2 1/2 pounds of marijuana. Officers believe the drugs are worth about $7,000 today.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
While the world watches the tragedy that took place in Las Vegas, members of the local community are among those mourning the loss of a West Virginia woman.
A former postal worker from Cross Lanes has admitted stealing packages containing prescription drugs.
A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and its spokespeople did not provide info CBS News used to report the rocker had died.
Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 710,000 Jeep and Dodge SUVs in North America because an improperly installed brake shield could let water leak in and limit braking ability.
As Halloween is rapidly approaching, it's time to start deciding where you will go trick-or-treating. Numerous locations have announced their trick-or-treat times. More locations will be added as they are confirmed, so check back often. If you know of Halloween events in your area, please email news@wowktv.com with the subject line "Halloween Times".
