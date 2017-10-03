Suspects Dig Their Way Into Trouble in West Virginia - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Suspects Dig Their Way Into Trouble in West Virginia

MOUNDSVILLE, WV (WTRF) - An alarm call at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday sent Moundsville Police Officers to the scene of a bizarre crime that happened not once but twice in one night.

Moundsville Police Sergeant Don Dewitt said Dustin Plants is behind bars with no bond after working with an accomplice to dig inside two Moundsville businesses.

Police said both men were armed with tools inside a backpack digging through siding and dry wall until they hit bricks at the Polka Dot Café. That's when the men allegedly moved to the back door and tried to pry it open before setting off the alarm.

When officers arrived on scene at the Polka Dot Café, Plants and the second suspect were already gone.

But, Sergeant Dewitt said that didn't stop them. Officers said they continued to Connie's Castle on Jefferson Avenue, trying to dig through that wall. Sergeant Dewitt said this has happened in Moundsville before.

"In 2014, Connie's Castle was entered and somebody broke in the same way, they dug through the wall and went in and entered all the poker machines and they got away with a decent amount of cash, however, it appears that these two offenders had found the repaired section for that breaking and entering and went in the same way," said Dewitt.

Officers said they caught up with Plants inside Connie's Castle after 5:30 a.m. He allegedly had cash and cigarettes ready to be taken from inside.

Plants was arrested without incident, and has been charged with two felonies, breaking and entering and attempted breaking and entering, which both carry 1 to 10 year sentences.

Police said they know who the second suspect is, and they are looking for him now.

