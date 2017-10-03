Lawrence County Schools employee investigated for inappropriate messages to student

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A Rock Hill school district employee is under investigation for an inappropriate incident involving a student. Sheriff Jeff Lawless tells 13 News that the investigation involves a school district employee who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a student using social media. The employee's identity has not been released, and no arrests have been made. Charges are pending a report sent to the Lawrence County Prosecutor's Office. Stay with 13 News as...

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people were arrested in Wayne County earlier this morning in what the Wayne County Sheriff's Department calls, "one of the WCSD Drug Enforcement Unit's biggest busts to date." According to a release, deputies arrested Steven Crabtree and Brittany Legg, both of Wayne County. At roughly 3:30 a.m. near James River Road, officers searched a residence and found various drugs, cash, and a handgun. Deputies seized nearly 70 grams of methamphetamine ...

The gunman who unleashed hundreds of rounds of gunfire on a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas had two “bump-stocks” that could have converted semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic ones, officials said.

Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - An investigation is ongoing at Scott High School in Boone County. West Virginia State Police is investigating an incident at Scott High School. Troopers say they are working with Boone County school officials in the matter, and that additional information cannot be released at this time. Community members indicate that the incident may involve a sexual assault involving boys at the school. The Boone County Superintendent nor the principal of Scott High Sc...

KENOVA, WV (WOWK) - The Kenova Police Department arrested two people for robbery early Monday. According to a press release, officers say that a man was invited into a home in Kenova, where he was later assaulted and robbed of his cash and belongings. Officers say he was an older male from the country of Laos. The victim was found walking along US Route 60 at approximately 2:00 a.m. Monday. According to police, the man had numerous facial injuries. The name of...