Company opts out of Charleston Town Center Mall purchase - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Company opts out of Charleston Town Center Mall purchase

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - According to a release from Forest City Enterprises, Australian investment company QIC will not be including the Charleston Town Center mall in its acquisition of malls across the country. 

QIC announced today that they would be acquiring 10 malls owned by Forest City in a $3.2 billion dollar deal, excluding the Charleston Town Center from the transaction. 

The Forest City release states:

"One additional mall, Charleston Town Center in Charleston, WV, was originally part of the negotiations, but QIC subsequently made the decision not to acquire Forest City's ownership interest."

13 News reached out to Forest City Vice President Jeff Linton, who assured that mall operations are continuing as usual.

"The ownership structure remains as it was: Cafaro Company 50%, Forest City 26% and QIC 24%.  We continue to work with the lender and our partners to determine the best approach to finance the center going forward.  None of this impacts tenants, employees, visitors or shoppers, and the mall is open and operating as usual. 

When asked if state or local government had offered assistance to the mall, such as restructuring its tax obligation, Linton said,

"State and local officials have always been very helpful and supportive as it relates to Charleston Town Center, and we keep them informed on a regular basis.  However, the refinancing of the center is something that is being negotiated (and we expect will be resolved) between the owners and the lender." 

The Charleston Town Center Mall was expected to enter loan default on September 9th, 2017. 

RELATED STORY: Town Center to Default on Debt Obligation Friday

Today, Linton says that Forest City is "in negotiations with the lender."

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Body Found in Cabell County Identified

    Body Found in Cabell County Identified

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 3:20 PM EDT2017-10-03 19:20:20 GMT

    Stay with 13 News for update to this story.

    Stay with 13 News for update to this story.

  • Company opts out of Charleston Town Center Mall purchase

    Company opts out of Charleston Town Center Mall purchase

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-10-03 18:49:17 GMT

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - According to a release from Forest City Realty Trust, Australian company QIC will not be including the Charleston Town Center Mall in its purchase of malls across the county.  QIC announced agreements today that they would be acquiring 10 malls owned by Forest City, excluding the Town Center Mall. The Forest City release states: "One additional mall, Charleston Town Center in Charleston, WV, was originally part of the negotiations, but QIC subsequ...

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - According to a release from Forest City Realty Trust, Australian company QIC will not be including the Charleston Town Center Mall in its purchase of malls across the county.  QIC announced agreements today that they would be acquiring 10 malls owned by Forest City, excluding the Town Center Mall. The Forest City release states: "One additional mall, Charleston Town Center in Charleston, WV, was originally part of the negotiations, but QIC subsequ...

  • West Virginia hunting seasons for small game to start

    West Virginia hunting seasons for small game to start

    West Virginia wildlife authorities are reminding hunters that the seasons for ruffed grouse and raccoons begin Oct. 14.

    West Virginia wildlife authorities are reminding hunters that the seasons for ruffed grouse and raccoons begin Oct. 14.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missing Huntington man with dementia found dead

    Missing Huntington man with dementia found dead

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-10-03 20:21:33 GMT

    The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.

    The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.

  • Troopers Investigating Incident at Scott High School

    Troopers Investigating Incident at Scott High School

    Monday, October 2 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-10-03 00:35:32 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - An investigation is ongoing at Scott High School in Boone County. West Virginia State Police is investigating an incident at Scott High School. Troopers say they are working with Boone County school officials in the matter, and that additional information cannot be released at this time. Community members indicate that the incident may involve a sexual assault involving boys at the school. The Boone County Superintendent nor the principal of Scott High Sc...
    BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - An investigation is ongoing at Scott High School in Boone County. West Virginia State Police is investigating an incident at Scott High School. Troopers say they are working with Boone County school officials in the matter, and that additional information cannot be released at this time. Community members indicate that the incident may involve a sexual assault involving boys at the school. The Boone County Superintendent nor the principal of Scott High Sc...

  • West Virginia woman among those dead in Las Vegas mass shooting

    West Virginia woman among those dead in Las Vegas mass shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-10-02 20:35:20 GMT

    While the world watches the tragedy that took place in Las Vegas, members of the local community are among those mourning the loss of a West Virginia woman. 

    While the world watches the tragedy that took place in Las Vegas, members of the local community are among those mourning the loss of a West Virginia woman. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.