Company opts out of Charleston Town Center Mall purchase

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - According to a release from Forest City Realty Trust, Australian company QIC will not be including the Charleston Town Center Mall in its purchase of malls across the county. QIC announced agreements today that they would be acquiring 10 malls owned by Forest City, excluding the Town Center Mall. The Forest City release states: "One additional mall, Charleston Town Center in Charleston, WV, was originally part of the negotiations, but QIC subsequ...

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and its spokespeople did not provide info CBS News used to report the rocker had died.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rob Ledbetter's battlefield instincts kicked in quickly as bullets rained overhead. The 42-year-old U.S. Army veteran who served as a sniper in Iraq immediately began tending to the wounded, one of several heroes to emerge from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Amid the massacre in Las Vegas, which left 59 people dead and more than 500 injured, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives. ...

MONTGOMERY- WVU Tech may have left Montgomery, but the new tenants have started moving in. KVC Health Systems, Bridge Valley and the YMCA will take over the old campus, and Monday night the organization revealed exactly what they plan to put there. The residents of Montgomery and Smithers are thrilled to have new tenants in the WVU Tech campus. Buildings sat empty for a few months now as the school moved it's home to Beckley. But Monday KVC announced it's new college program that wil...

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) - Several businesses in the Cross Lanes area are experiencing a disruption in water service due to a water main break. According to West Virginia American Water, crews are repairing a water main break in that area that drained a nearby water storage tank. WV American Water estimated that the water will be fully restored by 3 a.m. Tuesday. This restoration in particular affects the Nitro Marketplace area of Cross Lanes.

(CNN)- The father of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was previously on the FBI's Most Wanted list, law enforcement officials confirmed to CNN on Monday. Benjamin Hoskins Paddock appeared on the agency's infamous registry from June 10, 1969 through May 5, 1977 and was described in an FBI poster as being "diagnosed as psychopathic" and as an individual reported to have "suicidal tendencies" who "has carried firearms in commission of bank robberies." The...

NEW YORK (AP) — Credit report company Equifax said Monday that 2.5 million more Americans may have been affected by the massive security breach of its systems, bringing the total to 145.5 million people. Equifax said the company it hired to investigate the breach, Mandiant, has concluded its investigation and plans to release the results "promptly." The company also said it would update its own notification for people who want to check if they were among those affec...