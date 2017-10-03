Choking risk prompts recall of 3.6M children’s plates, bowls - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Choking risk prompts recall of 3.6M children’s plates, bowls

 WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) – Playtex is recalling millions of children’s plates and bowls because of choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the clear plastic layer over the graphics can peel or bubble from the surface of the plates and bowls.

Playtex has received 372 incident reports, including four reports of children choking on a piece of the clear plastic layer.

The recall involves 3.6 million plates and bowls that were sold in the United States, which have various printed designs including cars, construction scenes, giraffes, princesses, and superheroes.

The recalled dishes were sold separately and as sets from Oct. 2009 through Aug. 2017.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled plates and bowls, according to the CPSC.

Playtex is offering full refunds. The company can be reached online or at 888-220-2075 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

