Choking risk prompts recall of 3.6M children’s plates, bowls

They have received 372 incident reports, including four reports of children choking on a piece of the clear plastic layer.
Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 710,000 Jeep and Dodge SUVs in North America because an improperly installed brake shield could let water leak in and limit braking ability.
John Deere is recalling 25,000 lawn tractors because the transmission can fail, which could lead to a crash.
Mazda is recalling midsize cars in the U.S. because a wiring problem can knock out power-assisted steering and the passenger air bag.
Fiat Chrysler is recalling almost half a million Ram heavy-duty pickups and medium-duty trucks because of the potential for engine fires.
Target says it is recalling nearly 180,000 dressers because they can tip over and pose a risk to children.
The company also sells deli meats and hot dogs.
The soap bottles were sold in two size.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.
While the world watches the tragedy that took place in Las Vegas, members of the local community are among those mourning the loss of a West Virginia woman.
BIG UGLY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State Troopers are investigating a body found in southern West Virginia. Troopers say that the body was found Sunday evening in the Big Ugly area, near the Boone/Lincoln County border. Troopers are considering the body found suspicious in nature. Little additional details are available at this time. West Virginia State Police is investigating this case. We will provide more information on this as soon as we receive it.
For all you pizza lovers there is a new restaurant in Fayette County serving up large slices.
A former postal worker from Cross Lanes has admitted stealing packages containing prescription drugs.
The gunman who unleashed hundreds of rounds of gunfire on a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas had two “bump-stocks” that could have converted semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic ones, officials said.
An alarm call at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday sent police officers to the scene of a bizarre crime that happened not once but twice in one night.
Kentucky State Police say they have arrested a middle school teacher on child pornography charges.
