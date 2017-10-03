Ohio deputies save numerous animals from "terrible living conditions"

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Gallia County Sheriff's Department have rescued numerous animals in what they say were "terrible living conditions."

Deputies responded to a home in the Springfield Township area after receiving a complaint involving abuse and neglect.

At the residence, deputies found dogs, cats, pigs, chickens and gerbils in such bad conditions that they required veterinary care.

Sheriff Champlin released the following statement:

"For someone to neglect and abuse a defenseless animal or a child is shameful and we as protectors of our county will not tolerate this type of inhumane behavior," said Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin. "I'm proud our staff has stepped up and worked hand-in-hand with our fellow agencies in our county to save these animals from the terrible living conditions they were subjected to. We are continuing our investigation into this matter and we are prepared to hold these individuals responsible for the conditions of these animals accountable for their actions."

The identity of the homeowner has not been released at this time.

All animals are now being cared for and are being brought back to health, according to police.