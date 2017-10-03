Ohio deputies save numerous animals from "terrible living conditions"

Stay with 13 News for update to this story.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A Rock Hill school district employee is under investigation for an inappropriate incident involving a student. Sheriff Jeff Lawless tells 13 News that the investigation involves a school district employee who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a student using social media. The employee's identity has not been released, and no arrests have been made. Charges are pending a report sent to the Lawrence County Prosecutor's Office. Stay with 13 News as...
Kentucky State Police say they have arrested a middle school teacher on child pornography charges.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people were arrested in Wayne County earlier this morning in what the Wayne County Sheriff's Department calls, "one of the WCSD Drug Enforcement Unit's biggest busts to date." According to a release, deputies arrested Steven Crabtree and Brittany Legg, both of Wayne County. At roughly 3:30 a.m. near James River Road, officers searched a residence and found various drugs, cash, and a handgun. Deputies seized nearly 70 grams of methamphetamine ...
The gunman who unleashed hundreds of rounds of gunfire on a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas had two “bump-stocks” that could have converted semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic ones, officials said.
A former postal worker from Cross Lanes has admitted stealing packages containing prescription drugs.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.
While the world watches the tragedy that took place in Las Vegas, members of the local community are among those mourning the loss of a West Virginia woman.
BIG UGLY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State Troopers are investigating a body found in southern West Virginia. Troopers say that the body was found Sunday evening in the Big Ugly area, near the Boone/Lincoln County border. Troopers are considering the body found suspicious in nature. Little additional details are available at this time. West Virginia State Police is investigating this case. We will provide more information on this as soon as we receive it.
For all you pizza lovers there is a new restaurant in Fayette County serving up large slices.
A former postal worker from Cross Lanes has admitted stealing packages containing prescription drugs.
The gunman who unleashed hundreds of rounds of gunfire on a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas had two “bump-stocks” that could have converted semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic ones, officials said.
An alarm call at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday sent police officers to the scene of a bizarre crime that happened not once but twice in one night.
Kentucky State Police say they have arrested a middle school teacher on child pornography charges.
