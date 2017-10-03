Road Bonds Don't Guarantee Most Hires Will be West Virginians - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Road Bonds Don't Guarantee Most Hires Will be West Virginians

Posted: Updated:
Many want most Road Bond jobs to go to West Virginians Many want most Road Bond jobs to go to West Virginians
75% of jobs could go to West Virginians, but there are loopholes. 75% of jobs could go to West Virginians, but there are loopholes.
Gov. Justice says WV residents get hiring priority. Gov. Justice says WV residents get hiring priority.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - If the West Virginia Road Bond referendum passes, there is a promise of over 40,000 new construction jobs in the Mountain State.  Many people who came out for early voting, hope the lion's share of those jobs goes to West Virginians, but they are realistic.

"Oh I favor hiring West Virginians, they are good employees. And I hope that we can get as many of them employed on these jobs," said Karen Price, a West Virginia voter.

"If we get all the jobs going like they say, we're going to have all of this work. We won't have enough laborers to fill all those jobs, so they'll have to bring some people from out of state," said Joseph Sergi, a West Virginia voter.

State law has some mixed signals on that. The West Virginia Jobs Act requires that state-funded projects must hire 75 percent West Virginians for their workforce if enough are available. Workers from bordering states, within 50 miles of West Virginia also get preference. But if a contractor can't find enough regional workers, it can apply for waivers and hire people from distant states. That concerns lawmakers.

"Well, I think we have to simply enforce the West Virginia Jobs Act. Right now we are not enforcing it consistently and we need to do that in the future... We have to make sure that if we're going to spend West Virginians money, that we're employing West Virginians with that money," said Del. Andrew Robinson, (D) Kanawha.

The Governor says local hires will get first priority.

While the West Virginia Jobs Act has been on the books for 16 years, it has only been enforced once. Last December a Florida company was fined nearly 35-thousand dollars for not hiring enough West Virginians to work on a project at the Yeager Bridge in Kanawha City.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • Road Bonds Don't Guarantee Most Hires Will be West Virginians

    Road Bonds Don't Guarantee Most Hires Will be West Virginians

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 5:51 PM EDT2017-10-03 21:51:12 GMT
    Many want most Road Bond jobs to go to West VirginiansMany want most Road Bond jobs to go to West Virginians

    If the West Virginia Road Bond referendum passes, there is a promise of over 40,000 new construction jobs in the Mountain State. 

    If the West Virginia Road Bond referendum passes, there is a promise of over 40,000 new construction jobs in the Mountain State. 

  • West Virginia lawmakers back miner pension bill

    West Virginia lawmakers back miner pension bill

    Four West Virginia lawmakers are backing new legislation in Congress to fund pensions for about 87,000 retired and 20,000 vested coal miners, saying it fulfills a promise made by President Harry Truman in 1946.

    Four West Virginia lawmakers are backing new legislation in Congress to fund pensions for about 87,000 retired and 20,000 vested coal miners, saying it fulfills a promise made by President Harry Truman in 1946.

  • Trump heads to Puerto Rico to survey hurricane damage

    Trump heads to Puerto Rico to survey hurricane damage

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:23 AM EDT2017-10-03 08:23:15 GMT
    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is heading to San Juan on Tuesday to meet with some of the 3.4 million Puerto Ricans struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria, as criticism that the federal government’s response has been sluggish continues. The president is expected to spend more than five hours on the island, meeting with first responders, local officials and some of the residents struggling to recover from a hurricane that, in Trump’s words, left the isl...
    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is heading to San Juan on Tuesday to meet with some of the 3.4 million Puerto Ricans struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria, as criticism that the federal government’s response has been sluggish continues. The president is expected to spend more than five hours on the island, meeting with first responders, local officials and some of the residents struggling to recover from a hurricane that, in Trump’s words, left the isl...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missing Huntington man with dementia found dead

    Missing Huntington man with dementia found dead

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-10-03 20:21:33 GMT

    The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.

    The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.

  • Troopers Investigating Incident at Scott High School

    Troopers Investigating Incident at Scott High School

    Monday, October 2 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-10-03 00:35:32 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online
    BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - An investigation is ongoing at Scott High School in Boone County. West Virginia State Police is investigating an incident at Scott High School. Troopers say they are working with Boone County school officials in the matter, and that additional information cannot be released at this time. Community members indicate that the incident may involve a sexual assault involving boys at the school. The Boone County Superintendent nor the principal of Scott High Sc...
    BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - An investigation is ongoing at Scott High School in Boone County. West Virginia State Police is investigating an incident at Scott High School. Troopers say they are working with Boone County school officials in the matter, and that additional information cannot be released at this time. Community members indicate that the incident may involve a sexual assault involving boys at the school. The Boone County Superintendent nor the principal of Scott High Sc...

  • West Virginia woman among those dead in Las Vegas mass shooting

    West Virginia woman among those dead in Las Vegas mass shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-10-02 20:35:20 GMT

    While the world watches the tragedy that took place in Las Vegas, members of the local community are among those mourning the loss of a West Virginia woman. 

    While the world watches the tragedy that took place in Las Vegas, members of the local community are among those mourning the loss of a West Virginia woman. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.