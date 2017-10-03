WV Supreme Court Rules in Favor of WVBOE, Nicholas County, Richwood will not Consolidate

The West Virginia State Supreme Court has ruled in favor the West Virginia Board of Education in their case against the Nicholas County Board of Education.
Parents in one town could end up behind bars if their child is found bullying others. They hope the new law will help end bullying by holding parents accountable for their children’s actions.
Officers were guided to the principal's office where Airhart was located. Officers said she appeared to be upset. Airhart then walked into the hallway and began to yell and curse, police said. Officers advised Airhart to stop cursing and escorted her out of the school.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A Rock Hill school district employee is under investigation for an inappropriate incident involving a student. Sheriff Jeff Lawless tells 13 News that the investigation involves a school district employee who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a student using social media. The employee's identity has not been released, and no arrests have been made. Charges are pending a report sent to the Lawrence County Prosecutor's Office. Stay with 13 News as...
The former Clendenin High School closed it's doors more than 50 years ago, but that doesn't stop a close-knit group of alumni from getting together. Saturday was the last all-alumni celebration where everyone can come back and reminisce. You can't help but feel nostalgic while walking through the doors of the old Clendenin High School. Saturday the gym was filled with the same people that sat in the bleachers more than 50 years ago.
Ohio High School Coordinating Principal John Carroll says the schools has no policy in place governing what students should do during the national anthem.
Five former students are suing their high school principal, who was fired after being accused of uploading nude images from confiscated cellphones.
Several Kanawha County school buses are getting a potentially life-saving upgrade today. Crews are installing the "Gardian Angel" on ten of their school buses.
A high school released a letter to students and parents stating that student-athletes who do not stand for the national anthem will face “loss of playing time and/or participation.”
The U.S. Department of Education has named three schools in West Virginia as 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
The West Virginia State Supreme Court has ruled in favor the West Virginia Board of Education in their case against the Nicholas County Board of Education.
Police have arrested two suspects for civil rights violations after a teenage boy was assaulted.
A judge has granted a convicted rapist joint custody of the boy that resulted from the sexual assault of the 12-year-old girl who became the child's mother.
The Supreme Court is leaving in place the conviction of ex-Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship for misdemeanor conspiracy to violate federal safety standards at a West Virginia mine where 29 miners died in 2010.
Ohio police are searching for the person who shot a yellow Labrador retriever with an arrow.
The body of a 15-day-old baby who had been reported missing has been found in a wooded area.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Parents in one town could end up behind bars if their child is found bullying others. They hope the new law will help end bullying by holding parents accountable for their children’s actions.
According to a family member, the father received a voicemail around Noon from the mother, sobbing, saying that she was sorry, and that she loved him.
Five people are accused of conspiring to smuggle an opioid prescription drug into a Kentucky jail.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Undercover officers have arrested two more people in their efforts to reduce prostitution crime in Charleston
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office has released more information about the three people shot in Marmet, West Virginia last night.
A judge has granted a convicted rapist joint custody of the boy that resulted from the sexual assault of the 12-year-old girl who became the child's mother.
A toddler vanished on Saturday after her father sent her out to an alley to punish her for not drinking milk, according to police.
The body of a 15-day-old baby who had been reported missing has been found in a wooded area.
First lady Melania Trump will visit Lily's Place, an infant recovery center that helps families dealing with addiction, in Huntington, West Virginia, on Tuesday morning.
After a veteran commandeered a truck to help get several people to the hospital after shots were fired on the Las Vegas Strip, a car dealership is providing him with a brand new truck.
Forestry officials say a wildfire in West Virginia continues to burn despite recent rainfall.
A man from Sweden is in jail after deputies said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old West Virginia girl.
