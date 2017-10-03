West Virginia lawmakers back miner pension bill

If the West Virginia Road Bond referendum passes, there is a promise of over 40,000 new construction jobs in the Mountain State.
Four West Virginia lawmakers are backing new legislation in Congress to fund pensions for about 87,000 retired and 20,000 vested coal miners, saying it fulfills a promise made by President Harry Truman in 1946.
Fox News Channel's “Hannity” will be broadcasting a show from Morgantown, West Virginia at the Metropolitan Theatre on Wednesday, October 4th taping at 5pm ET. The program will feature an interview with President Donald J. Trump.
Tom Price’s regrets and partial repayment couldn’t save his job.
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price resigns amid criticism of his travel on private planes.
The minimum wage in Ohio will increase from $8.15 an hour to $8.30 in 2018.
Officials in an Ohio town say a marker honoring Confederate General Robert E. Lee will be returned during a re-dedication ceremony.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.
While the world watches the tragedy that took place in Las Vegas, members of the local community are among those mourning the loss of a West Virginia woman.
For all you pizza lovers there is a new restaurant in Fayette County serving up large slices.
BIG UGLY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State Troopers are investigating a body found in southern West Virginia. Troopers say that the body was found Sunday evening in the Big Ugly area, near the Boone/Lincoln County border. Troopers are considering the body found suspicious in nature. Little additional details are available at this time. West Virginia State Police is investigating this case. We will provide more information on this as soon as we receive it.
An alarm call at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday sent police officers to the scene of a bizarre crime that happened not once but twice in one night.
Kentucky State Police say they have arrested a middle school teacher on child pornography charges.
A former postal worker from Cross Lanes has admitted stealing packages containing prescription drugs.
