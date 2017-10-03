House Fire in Huntington Considered Suspicious

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a house fire in Huntington Tuesday evening. The fire was reported just before 5:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Hall Avenue in Huntington. Dispatchers say no injuries are reported in the blaze. Hall Avenue is shut down while crews work to clear the scene. The Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

BIG UGLY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State Troopers are investigating a body found in southern West Virginia. Troopers say that the body was found Sunday evening in the Big Ugly area, near the Boone/Lincoln County border. Troopers are considering the body found suspicious in nature. Little additional details are available at this time. West Virginia State Police is investigating this case. We will provide more information on this as soon as we receive it.

While the world watches the tragedy that took place in Las Vegas, members of the local community are among those mourning the loss of a West Virginia woman.

The FBI says the shooter who killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others at a Las Vegas concert had no connection to an international terrorist group.

Police say two unresponsive toddlers were pulled from a river and taken to a hospital after wandering away from a family gathering at an Ohio park.

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) - Several people have been injured after a crash in Putnam County. The crash was reported on Main Street in Hurricane in front of the Main Street Church of Christ at around 3:15 p.m. Dispatchers say that five people have been injured as a result of a rollover crash. It's not known what the extent of injuries are to each individual at this time. Main Street is expected to be shut down until around 4:30 p.m. Putnam County EMS, Hurricane Fire, Hurrica...