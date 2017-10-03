House Fire in Huntington Considered Suspicious - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

House Fire in Huntington Considered Suspicious

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews battled a house fire in Huntington Tuesday evening.

The fire was reported just before 5:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Hall Avenue in Huntington.

Dispatchers say no injuries are reported in the blaze. 

The Huntington Fire Department, Huntington Police Department, and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene.

Huntington Police report that the house fire is suspicious.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

