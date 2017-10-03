City of Nitro brings groups together for fundraiser

Bake sales and car washes may be a thing of the past for youth groups in one local community.

Tuesday Nitro, WV announced a new approach to fundraising.

The collaboration could change the way people show their support for academic and athletic groups in their community. The Greater Nitro Youth Foundation will be made up of athletic programs, extra-curricular groups and other youth activities in the Nitro and Cross Lanes areas. The groups will join for one major fundraiser called the Boomtown Bash.

Nitro's Mayor Dave Casebolt said the goal is to raise as much as $750,000 that will then be available for various youth groups.

"Our businesses are asked many times throughout the year by numerous organizations for donations," Casebolt said. "So these businesses now will make one donation a year they'll receive an advertising package for it."

There are 10,000 raffle tickets available. Tickets are $100 each. The tickets can be purchased online. Tickets will be drawn on August 4, 2018.

To purchase a ticket follow this link: http://boomtownbash.nhswv.com/