Suspicious Items Close School Campuses at Two Kanawha County Schools

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two Kanawha County schools had their campuses closed after suspicious items were found in the vicinity of the schools.

According to Charleston Police, they met with the Pastor at Charleston Catholic to file a found property report early Tuesday.

The Pastor stated a maintenance worker had located some items in the bushes on their property.

A laptop computer, 2 boxes of shotgun cartridges, a partially used first aid kit and some paperwork belonging to an unnamed person were the items found discarded.

They emphasize that at no time was there a threat to Sacred Heart or Charleston Catholic.

As a precaution, the outside area of each school was closed while authorities investigated. Classes were fully functional inside each of the schools.

Authorities have since cleared each area, and both schools will be open tomorrow.

