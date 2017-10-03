Suspicious Items Close School Campuses at Two Kanawha County Schools

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two Kanawha County schools had their campuses closed after suspicious items were found in the vicinity of the schools. According to dispatchers, Sacred Heart Elementary and Charleston Catholic High School in Kanawha County had their campuses closed after suspicious items were found in the vicinity of the schools. As a precaution, the outside area of each school was closed while authorities investigated. Classes were fully functional inside each of th...
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are battling a house fire in Huntington Tuesday evening. The fire was reported just before 5:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Hall Avenue in Huntington. Dispatchers say no injuries are reported in the blaze. Hall Avenue is shut down while crews work to clear the scene. The Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County EMS responded to the scene. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
BIG UGLY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State Troopers are investigating a body found in southern West Virginia. Troopers say that the body was found Sunday evening in the Big Ugly area, near the Boone/Lincoln County border. Troopers are considering the body found suspicious in nature. Little additional details are available at this time. West Virginia State Police is investigating this case. We will provide more information on this as soon as we receive it.
While the world watches the tragedy that took place in Las Vegas, members of the local community are among those mourning the loss of a West Virginia woman.
Celebrities and musicians began tweeting out their condolences shortly after the news of the mass shooting in Las Vegas was announced.
The South Charleston Police Department has released the identity of the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle near Corridor G last night.
The FBI says the shooter who killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others at a Las Vegas concert had no connection to an international terrorist group.
- Las Vegas police say more than 400 people were hospitalized in a mass shooting at a country music concert..
Police say two unresponsive toddlers were pulled from a river and taken to a hospital after wandering away from a family gathering at an Ohio park.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.
While the world watches the tragedy that took place in Las Vegas, members of the local community are among those mourning the loss of a West Virginia woman.
For all you pizza lovers there is a new restaurant in Fayette County serving up large slices.
BIG UGLY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State Troopers are investigating a body found in southern West Virginia. Troopers say that the body was found Sunday evening in the Big Ugly area, near the Boone/Lincoln County border. Troopers are considering the body found suspicious in nature. Little additional details are available at this time. West Virginia State Police is investigating this case. We will provide more information on this as soon as we receive it.
An alarm call at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday sent police officers to the scene of a bizarre crime that happened not once but twice in one night.
Kentucky State Police say they have arrested a middle school teacher on child pornography charges.
A former postal worker from Cross Lanes has admitted stealing packages containing prescription drugs.
