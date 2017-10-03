Vegas shooting victim’s life saved when bullet hits phone

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — According to Sports Illustrated, Fox Sports will no longer be airing the national anthem before NFL football games due to kneeling players. In a statement from Fox Sports to Sports Illustrated, besides the London game, the National Anthem will not be aired live on Sunday. Multiple NFL players were seen kneeling or standing arm and arm during the national anthem. Some teams chose to stay inside the locker room. You can read more about kneeli...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - According to a release from Forest City Realty Trust, Australian company QIC will not be including the Charleston Town Center Mall in its purchase of malls across the county. QIC announced agreements today that they would be acquiring 10 malls owned by Forest City, excluding the Town Center Mall. The Forest City release states: "One additional mall, Charleston Town Center in Charleston, WV, was originally part of the negotiations, but QIC subsequ...
West Virginia wildlife authorities are reminding hunters that the seasons for ruffed grouse and raccoons begin Oct. 14.
A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and its spokespeople did not provide info CBS News used to report the rocker had died.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.
While the world watches the tragedy that took place in Las Vegas, members of the local community are among those mourning the loss of a West Virginia woman.
For all you pizza lovers there is a new restaurant in Fayette County serving up large slices.
BIG UGLY, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia State Troopers are investigating a body found in southern West Virginia. Troopers say that the body was found Sunday evening in the Big Ugly area, near the Boone/Lincoln County border. Troopers are considering the body found suspicious in nature. Little additional details are available at this time. West Virginia State Police is investigating this case. We will provide more information on this as soon as we receive it.
An alarm call at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday sent police officers to the scene of a bizarre crime that happened not once but twice in one night.
Kentucky State Police say they have arrested a middle school teacher on child pornography charges.
A former postal worker from Cross Lanes has admitted stealing packages containing prescription drugs.
