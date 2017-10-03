More News More>>

WV AG, State Police Join Forces to Expedite Drug Offender Prosecution WV AG, State Police Join Forces to Expedite Drug Offender Prosecution CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and State Police Col. Jan Cahill announced a $1 million contribution Tuesday to accelerate the prosecution of drug offenders by providing much needed resources to reduce the state Forensic Laboratory's backlog of drug identification tests. The move continues the Attorney General's pledge to fight drug abuse by eliminating the backlog. It follows an identical contribution last fall, increasing th...

Vegas shooting victim's life saved when bullet hits phone Vegas shooting victim's life saved when bullet hits phone LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The stories of survival from victims of Sunday night's mass shooting continued to emerge Tuesday. For instance, one woman's life was saved by a very popular device. The woman's taxi cab driver said the woman showed him how her cell phone was damaged when he drove her from the scene that night. The iPhone was completely shattered by a bullet during the attack, but the woman was unharmed. A total of 59 people were killed during the shooting...

Fox Sports Stops Airing National Anthem Live Fox Sports Stops Airing National Anthem Live MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — According to Sports Illustrated, Fox Sports will no longer be airing the national anthem before NFL football games due to kneeling players. In a statement from Fox Sports to Sports Illustrated, besides the London game, the National Anthem will not be aired live on Sunday. Multiple NFL players were seen kneeling or standing arm and arm during the national anthem. Some teams chose to stay inside the locker room. You can read more about kneeli...

Company opts out of Charleston Town Center Mall purchase Company opts out of Charleston Town Center Mall purchase CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - According to a release from Forest City Realty Trust, Australian company QIC will not be including the Charleston Town Center Mall in its purchase of malls across the county. QIC announced agreements today that they would be acquiring 10 malls owned by Forest City, excluding the Town Center Mall. The Forest City release states: "One additional mall, Charleston Town Center in Charleston, WV, was originally part of the negotiations, but QIC subsequ...

Tom Petty, down-to-earth rock superstar, dies at 66 Tom Petty, down-to-earth rock superstar, dies at 66 A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and its spokespeople did not provide info CBS News used to report the rocker had died. A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and its spokespeople did not provide info CBS News used to report the rocker had died.

Acts of heroism saved countless lives at Las Vegas shooting Acts of heroism saved countless lives at Las Vegas shooting LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rob Ledbetter's battlefield instincts kicked in quickly as bullets rained overhead. The 42-year-old U.S. Army veteran who served as a sniper in Iraq immediately began tending to the wounded, one of several heroes to emerge from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Amid the massacre in Las Vegas, which left 59 people dead and more than 500 injured, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives. ...

KVC, Bridge Valley, YMCA take over WVU Tech Campus KVC, Bridge Valley, YMCA take over WVU Tech Campus MONTGOMERY- WVU Tech may have left Montgomery, but the new tenants have started moving in. KVC Health Systems, Bridge Valley and the YMCA will take over the old campus, and Monday night the organization revealed exactly what they plan to put there. The residents of Montgomery and Smithers are thrilled to have new tenants in the WVU Tech campus. Buildings sat empty for a few months now as the school moved it's home to Beckley. But Monday KVC announced it's new college program that wil...