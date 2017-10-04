2 in 5 Ohio households struggle to afford basics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and State Police Col. Jan Cahill announced a $1 million contribution Tuesday to accelerate the prosecution of drug offenders by providing much needed resources to reduce the state Forensic Laboratory’s backlog of drug identification tests. The move continues the Attorney General’s pledge to fight drug abuse by eliminating the backlog. It follows an identical contribution last fall, increasing th...

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The stories of survival from victims of Sunday night’s mass shooting continued to emerge Tuesday. For instance, one woman’s life was saved by a very popular device. The woman’s taxi cab driver said the woman showed him how her cell phone was damaged when he drove her from the scene that night. The iPhone was completely shattered by a bullet during the attack, but the woman was unharmed. A total of 59 people were killed during the shooting...