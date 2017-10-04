2 in 5 Ohio households struggle to afford basics - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

2 in 5 Ohio households struggle to afford basics

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A new study shows that 2 in 5 Ohio households are struggling to come up with enough resources to provide basic necessities.
    
The Ohio United Way report released Wednesday is part of a nationwide effort to inform policy and budgetary debates by local, state and community-based organizations.
    
The group found nearly 1.8 million Ohio households have difficulty covering a survival budget of housing, child care, food, transportation and health care.
    
Fourteen percent of Ohio households live in poverty. Another 26 percent are working-poor households the United Way dubs "ALICE," an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed.
    
ALICE households earn wages that are above the federal poverty level but are still considered low. According to the study, 67 percent of Ohio jobs pay less than $20 an hour.

