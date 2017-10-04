Time for a fiesta! It’s National Taco Day - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Time for a fiesta! It’s National Taco Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It may not be on Tuesday this year, but National Taco Day is certainly a reason for a fiesta.

Whether it’s hard shell or soft shells, millions of tacos are eaten every day.

According to NationalTacoDay.com, Americans ate more than 4.5 billion tacos last year.

Taco Bell is offering National Taco Day Gift sets for $5. The “set” comes with four classic Taco Bell tacos.

So grab the hot sauce, the guacamole and the Pico de Gallo, and enjoy a taco today!

