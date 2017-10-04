The Most Popular Candy in Each State - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

The Most Popular Candy in Each State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Candystore.com has ranked the most popular Halloween candy in each state.

For Halloween in West Virginia, you need to stock up on Blow Pops, Hershey’s Mini Chocolate Bars, and Milky Ways.

Plow Pops edged out M&Ms as the favorite candy for Halloween in Ohio. Starbursts moved into the number three spot after beating out Snickers.

For two years straight Candystore.com's report has determined the top Halloween candy in Kentucky to be Tootsie Pops. 

The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this year.

Source: CandyStore.com.

Here is the breakdown by state:

  1. Alabama
    1. Candy Corn 
    2. Hershey's Mini Bars 
    3. Tootsie Pops
  2. Alaska
    1. Twix 
    2. Blow Pops
    3. Kit Kat
  3. Arizona    
    1. Snickers
    2. Hershey Kisses
    3. Hot Tamales
  4. Arkansas
    1. Jolly Ranchers 
    2. Butterfinger   
    3. Hot Tamales    
  5. California
    1. M&M's   
    2. Salt Water Taffy    
    3. Skittles    
  6. Colorado
    1. Milky Way   
    2. Twix    
    3. Hershey Kisses    
  7. Connecticut
    1. Almond Joy    
    2. Milky Way    
    3. M&M's    
  8. Delaware
    1. Life Savers    
    2. Skittles    
    3. Candy Corn    
  9. Florida
    1. Skittles    
    2. Snickers    
    3. Reese's Cups    
  10. Georgia    
    1. Swedish Fish    
    2. Hershey Kisses    
    3. Jolly Ranchers    
  11. Hawaii 
    1. Skittles    
    2. Hershey Kisses    
    3. Milky Way    
  12. Idaho
    1. Candy Corn    
    2. Starburst    
    3. Reese's Cups    
  13. Illinois
    1. Sour Patch Kids   
    2. Kit Kat  
    3. Reese's Cups    
  14. Indiana
    1. Hot Tamales   
    2. Starburst   
    3. Snickers    
  15. Iowa
    1. Reese's Cups   
    2. M&M's    
    3. Butterfinger    
  16. Kansas
    1. Reese's Cups   
    2. M&M's    
    3. Dubble Bubble Gum    
  17. Kentucky
    1. Tootsie Pops    
    2. 3 Musketeers    
    3. Reese's Cups    
  18. Louisiana
    1. Lemonheads    
    2. Reese's Cups    
    3. Jolly Ranchers    
  19. Maine
    1. Sour Patch Kids    
    2. M&M's    
    3. Starburst    
  20. Maryland
    1. Milky Way   
    2. Reese's Cups    
    3. Blow Pops    
  21. Massachusetts   
    1. Sour Patch Kids   
    2. Butterfinger    
    3. Salt Water Taffy    
  22. Michigan
    1. Candy Corn   
    2. Skittles    
    3. Starburst    
  23. Minnesota
    1. Tootsie Pops   
    2. Skittles    
    3. Almond Joy    
  24. Mississippi
    1. 3 Musketeers    
    2. Snickers    
    3. Butterfinger    
  25. Missouri
    1. Milky Way    
    2. Dubble Bubble Gum    
    3. Butterfinger    
  26. Montana
    1. Dubble Bubble Gum    
    2. M&M's    
    3. Twix    
  27. Nebraska
    1. Sour Patch Kids    
    2. Salt Water Taffy    
    3. M&M's    
  28. Nevada
    1. Hershey Kisses    
    2. Candy Corn    
    3. Skittles    
  29. New Hampshire
    1. Snickers    
    2. Starburst    
    3. Salt Water Taffy    
  30. New Jersey    
    1. Skittles    
    2. Tootsie Pops    
    3. M&M's    
  31. New Mexico    
    1. Candy Corn    
    2. Milky Way    
    3. Jolly Ranchers    
  32. New York    
    1. Sour Patch Kids    
    2. Candy Corn    
    3. Reese's Cups    
  33. North Carolina    
    1. M&Ms    
    2. Reese's Cups    
    3. Candy Corn    
  34. North Dakota    
    1. Hot Tamales    
    2. Jolly Ranchers    
    3. Candy Corn    
  35. Ohio    
    1. Blow Pops    
    2. M&M's    
    3. Starburst    
  36. Oklahoma   
    1. Snickers   
    2. Dubble Bubble Gum    
    3. Butterfinger    
  37. Oregon    
    1. Reese's Cups    
    2. M&M's    
    3. Tootsie Pops    
  38. Pennsylvania   
    1. M&M's    
    2. Skittles    
    3. Hershey's Mini Bars    
  39. Rhode Island
    1. Candy Corn    
    2. M&M's    
    3. Twix    
  40. South Carolina
    1. Candy Corn    
    2. Skittles    
    3. Hot Tamales    
  41. South Dakota
    1. Starburst    
    2. Jolly Ranchers    
    3. Candy Corn    
  42. Tennessee
    1. Tootsie Pops    
    2. Salt Water Taffy    
    3. Skittles    
  43. Texas
    1. Starburst    
    2. Reese's Cups    
    3. Almond Joy    
  44. Utah
    1. Jolly Ranchers   
    2. Reese's Cups    
    3. Tootsie Pops    
  45. Vermont 
    1. Milky Way    
    2. M&M's    
    3. Skittles    
  46. Virginia
    1. Snickers    
    2. Hot Tamales    
    3. Candy Corn    
  47. Washington
    1. Tootsie Pops    
    2. Salt Water Taffy    
    3. Hershey Kisses    
  48. Washington DC  
    1. M&M's    
    2. Tootsie Pops    
    3. Blow Pops    
  49. West Virginia
    1. Blow Pops    
    2. Hershey's Mini Bars    
    3. Milky Way    
  50. Wisconsin
    1. Starburst    
    2. Buttefinger    
    3. Jolly Ranchers    
  51. Wyoming
    1. Reese's Cups    
    2. Salt Water Taffy    
    3. Skittles    

