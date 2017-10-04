The Most Popular Candy in Each State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Candystore.com has ranked the most popular Halloween candy in each state.

For Halloween in West Virginia, you need to stock up on Blow Pops, Hershey’s Mini Chocolate Bars, and Milky Ways.

Plow Pops edged out M&Ms as the favorite candy for Halloween in Ohio. Starbursts moved into the number three spot after beating out Snickers.

For two years straight Candystore.com's report has determined the top Halloween candy in Kentucky to be Tootsie Pops.

The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this year.

Source: CandyStore.com.

Here is the breakdown by state: