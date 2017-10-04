Police: Man drank beer, ate corn dog while shoplifting

Police say a man had drank a beer and eaten a corn dog at a Walmart in Kentucky before being arrested for shoplifting.
Police say a man had drunk a beer and eaten a corn dog at a Walmart in Kentucky before being arrested for shoplifting.
An alarm call at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday sent police officers to the scene of a bizarre crime that happened not once but twice in one night.
An alarm call at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday sent police officers to the scene of a bizarre crime that happened not once but twice in one night.
A woman was shot Wednesday in the ankle at a home while a family member was trying to shoot and kill a snake.
A woman was shot Wednesday in the ankle at a home while a family member was trying to shoot and kill a snake.
The 101 inch span from tip to tip is about 8.4 feet wide.
The 101 inch span from tip to tip is about 8.4 feet wide.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of plotting to kill her brother’s 11-week-old child with breast milk containing a potentially fatal amount of an over the counter pain medicine.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of plotting to kill her brother’s 11-week-old child with breast milk containing a potentially fatal amount of an over the counter pain medicine.
Police say they’ve arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.
Police say they’ve arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.
Police say an Ohio woman drunkenly drove to a sheriff's office after receiving a call to pick up her boyfriend, who had already been arrested for drunken driving.
Police say an Ohio woman drunkenly drove to a sheriff's office after receiving a call to pick up her boyfriend, who had already been arrested for drunken driving.
Forest rangers say the quick actions of a woman armed with a frying pan helped stop a forest fire.
Forest rangers say the quick actions of a woman armed with a frying pan helped stop a forest fire.
Police say a drunken man had an 8-year-old girl drive him around until someone saw the car moving recklessly and called 911.
Police say a drunken man had an 8-year-old girl drive him around until someone saw the car moving recklessly and called 911.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Danley arrived in Los Angeles on a flight from Manila Tuesday night and was met by FBI agents.
Danley arrived in Los Angeles on a flight from Manila Tuesday night and was met by FBI agents.
The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.
The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.
Deputies say a man faces multiple charges after unregistered automatic weapons were found during a traffic stop for speeding.
Deputies say a man faces multiple charges after unregistered automatic weapons were found during a traffic stop for speeding.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two Kanawha County schools had their campuses closed after suspicious items were found in the vicinity of the schools. According to dispatchers, Sacred Heart Elementary and Charleston Catholic High School in Kanawha County had their campuses closed after suspicious items were found in the vicinity of the schools. As a precaution, the outside area of each school was closed while authorities investigated. Classes were fully functional inside each of th...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two Kanawha County schools had their campuses closed after suspicious items were found in the vicinity of the schools. According to dispatchers, Sacred Heart Elementary and Charleston Catholic High School in Kanawha County had their campuses closed after suspicious items were found in the vicinity of the schools. As a precaution, the outside area of each school was closed while authorities investigated. Classes were fully functional inside each of th...
MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — According to Sports Illustrated, Fox Sports will no longer be airing the national anthem before NFL football games due to kneeling players. In a statement from Fox Sports to Sports Illustrated, besides the London game, the National Anthem will not be aired live on Sunday. Multiple NFL players were seen kneeling or standing arm and arm during the national anthem. Some teams chose to stay inside the locker room. You can read more about kneeli...
MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — According to Sports Illustrated, Fox Sports will no longer be airing the national anthem before NFL football games due to kneeling players. In a statement from Fox Sports to Sports Illustrated, besides the London game, the National Anthem will not be aired live on Sunday. Multiple NFL players were seen kneeling or standing arm and arm during the national anthem. Some teams chose to stay inside the locker room. You can read more about kneeli...
Stay with 13 News for update to this story.
Stay with 13 News for update to this story.
Tubes connecting to veins in her arms, Natalie Vanderstay clutches a pillow to her stomach, over the spot where a bullet entered her body. Blankets cover the leg that was ripped apart, doctors believe by shrapnel.
Tubes connecting to veins in her arms, Natalie Vanderstay clutches a pillow to her stomach, over the spot where a bullet entered her body. Blankets cover the leg that was ripped apart, doctors believe by shrapnel.
The National Football League is continuing a steady decline in audience, with its fourth week of games having the smallest audience on a weekend when some conservatives called for a boycott.
The National Football League is continuing a steady decline in audience, with its fourth week of games having the smallest audience on a weekend when some conservatives called for a boycott.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - According to a release from Forest City Realty Trust, Australian company QIC will not be including the Charleston Town Center Mall in its purchase of malls across the county. QIC announced agreements today that they would be acquiring 10 malls owned by Forest City, excluding the Town Center Mall. The Forest City release states: "One additional mall, Charleston Town Center in Charleston, WV, was originally part of the negotiations, but QIC subsequ...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - According to a release from Forest City Realty Trust, Australian company QIC will not be including the Charleston Town Center Mall in its purchase of malls across the county. QIC announced agreements today that they would be acquiring 10 malls owned by Forest City, excluding the Town Center Mall. The Forest City release states: "One additional mall, Charleston Town Center in Charleston, WV, was originally part of the negotiations, but QIC subsequ...