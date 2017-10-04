Charleston man arrested after shooting car containing people

Deputies say a man faces multiple charges after unregistered automatic weapons were found during a traffic stop for speeding.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A Rock Hill school district employee is under investigation for an inappropriate incident involving a student. Sheriff Jeff Lawless tells 13 News that the investigation involves a school district employee who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a student using social media. The employee's identity has not been released, and no arrests have been made. Charges are pending a report sent to the Lawrence County Prosecutor's Office. Stay with 13 News as...
Kentucky State Police say they have arrested a middle school teacher on child pornography charges.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two people were arrested in Wayne County earlier this morning in what the Wayne County Sheriff's Department calls, "one of the WCSD Drug Enforcement Unit's biggest busts to date." According to a release, deputies arrested Steven Crabtree and Brittany Legg, both of Wayne County. At roughly 3:30 a.m. near James River Road, officers searched a residence and found various drugs, cash, and a handgun. Deputies seized nearly 70 grams of methamphetamine ...
The gunman who unleashed hundreds of rounds of gunfire on a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas had two “bump-stocks” that could have converted semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic ones, officials said.
A former postal worker from Cross Lanes has admitted stealing packages containing prescription drugs.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Nine men are facing charges after an investigation into prostitution and sex trafficking in Ohio.
The Greek Festival kicked off today at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Danley arrived in Los Angeles on a flight from Manila Tuesday night and was met by FBI agents.
The missing 81-year-old Huntington man with dementia has been found dead according to the Chief of the Huntington Police Department, Joe Ciccarelli.
Deputies say a man faces multiple charges after unregistered automatic weapons were found during a traffic stop for speeding.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Two Kanawha County schools had their campuses closed after suspicious items were found in the vicinity of the schools. According to dispatchers, Sacred Heart Elementary and Charleston Catholic High School in Kanawha County had their campuses closed after suspicious items were found in the vicinity of the schools. As a precaution, the outside area of each school was closed while authorities investigated. Classes were fully functional inside each of th...
MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — According to Sports Illustrated, Fox Sports will no longer be airing the national anthem before NFL football games due to kneeling players. In a statement from Fox Sports to Sports Illustrated, besides the London game, the National Anthem will not be aired live on Sunday. Multiple NFL players were seen kneeling or standing arm and arm during the national anthem. Some teams chose to stay inside the locker room. You can read more about kneeli...
Tubes connecting to veins in her arms, Natalie Vanderstay clutches a pillow to her stomach, over the spot where a bullet entered her body. Blankets cover the leg that was ripped apart, doctors believe by shrapnel.
The National Football League is continuing a steady decline in audience, with its fourth week of games having the smallest audience on a weekend when some conservatives called for a boycott.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - According to a release from Forest City Realty Trust, Australian company QIC will not be including the Charleston Town Center Mall in its purchase of malls across the county. QIC announced agreements today that they would be acquiring 10 malls owned by Forest City, excluding the Town Center Mall. The Forest City release states: "One additional mall, Charleston Town Center in Charleston, WV, was originally part of the negotiations, but QIC subsequ...
