Charleston man arrested after shooting car containing people

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Police arrested a man in Charleston yesterday after he fired shots into a vehicle containing two people.

The incident occurred near the 600 block of Granada Way. 

According to a criminal complaint, Timothy Howard Bishop, 49, of Charleston, fired two rounds from a semi-automatic pistol and struck a vehicle.

The vehicle contained two victims who were not injured during the shooting.

Bishop was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment.

He's being held at South Central Regional Jail where his bond is set at $5,000 cash only.

