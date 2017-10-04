Thief sentenced after stealing $140K in cars from auction

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A man has been sentenced to one year in prison after being accused of stealing $140K worth of vehicles from the Capital City Auto Auction.

According to a release from the Kanawha County Prosecutor's Office, William Allen Carter, 44, of Woodville, pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny on October 2nd, 2017.

A criminal complaint details that on December 27th, 2016, four vehicles were stolen from the Capital City Auto Auction.

The stolen vehicles included a 2013 Jeep Wrangler, a 2007 Dodge Ram, and a 2017 Dodge Ram, and a Nissan Versa valued at an accumulated $140,000.

In January 2017, Carter met with undercover officers to whom he attempted to sell a stolen ring of keys used to take the vehicles.

All of the vehicles excluding the Nissan Versa have since been recovered by the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.

Carter will serve his one year prison term at South Central Regional Jail.