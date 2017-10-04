Victim identified in fatal Pike County head-on collision

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - One person is dead following a vehicle accident on U.S. 23 near Pikeville this morning.

The accident occurred at roughly 8:00 a.m. near the South Mayo Trail.

According to a release, crews at the scene found a commercial vehicle and passenger car had collided head-on in the southbound lanes.

The driver of the passenger car, Tammy G. Tackett, 58, of Pikeville was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is being investigated by the Pikeville Police Department.

Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Division, Pike County Coroner’s Office, and Kentucky State Highway Department assisted responders.

Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.